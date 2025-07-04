The NHL season may be one of sports' most grueling schedules. It demands a level of intensity and grit that is difficult to sustain. The newest Colorado Avalanche defenseman, Brent Burns, is returning for another season precisely because of what perseverance could net.

NHL.com's Tom Gulitti recently highlighted Burns’ decision to sign a one-year contract with the Avalanche. The 40-year-old has been a three-time All-Star and brought home a Norris Trophy, but still loves the game and is seeking one last major milestone.

“I still love it,” Burns said. “I think that's so important, the passion part of it.”

“Burns' passion these days is fueled by many things: his family, being at the rink and in the company of his teammates, his legendary dedication to his training,” Gulitti wrote. “The 40-year-old defenseman made clear, though, what's driving him most is trying to finally win the Stanley Cup.”

“The biggest one for me is there's still something to chase,” Burns said of his reasoning behind joining the Avalanche. “So, I'm still super motivated for that and there's one big goal still.”

Selected by the Minnesota Wild in the 2003 NHL Draft, Burns has made several Stanley Cup Playoff runs with a number of teams across his 21-year career. The Barrie, Ontario native made the Eastern Conference Final last season as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes, but went home in five games.

More notably, Burns' San Jose Sharks made the Stanley Cup Final in 2016, but were beaten by the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games. Presently, Burns' 1,497 career regular-season games are the sixth most by a player who hasn't won the Cup.

The veteran is not at the same level as when he won the Norris Trophy, but has been consistently available despite his age. He has played 82 games in each of his last four seasons while providing a brand of hockey that could help a championship contender get over the hump.

“Whatever they ask of me, that's what I want to do,” Burns said of what he would like to do with the Avalanche.

Burns has joined an Avalanche team that won the Stanley Cup in 2022, but has only claimed a single postseason series win since that fateful run. He will try to impact a talented roster and help the Avs return to hockey supremacy in 2025-26.