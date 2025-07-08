The Colorado Avalanche are looking to make another deep playoff run in 2025-26. They have won just one series since lifting the 2022 Stanley Cup, but still have the same elite core that won that title. General manager Chris MacFarland made some moves, but one move that Jared Bednar made has finished out the offseason. The Avalanche have added former Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol to their coaching staff.

We have hired Dave Hakstol as Assistant Coach. Welcome to Colorado, Dave! pic.twitter.com/QosruRCrOF — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Dave brings a wealth of knowledge and experience behind the bench and will be a great fit on Jared's staff,” MacFarland said, per the team's website. “He has an extensive coaching background with a lot of success and will be a valuable addition to our team.”

“I look forward to being a part of this special group and can't wait to get to work and help the team in any way that I can. My family and I are also very much looking forward to being a part of this community and [the] wonderful state of Colorado,” Hakstol said, in part.

This assistant coach opening came about because the Avalanche lost Ray Bennett to the New York Islanders. Bennett was the power play coach for Colorado, so Hakstol is likely to pick up some of that slack.

Hakstol spent 11 seasons as the head coach at the University of North Dakota before joining the Flyers. After four seasons and two playoff appearances, he was fired. After two years as a Toronto Maple Leafs assistant, he was named the first coach in Seattle Kraken history. He won the Jack Adams Award in his second season there, which is still Seattle's only playoff appearance.

Hakstol was not on an NHL bench last year. Now he joins a team with high expectations and elite talent. Could he earn a third chance as a head coach this season?