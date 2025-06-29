The 2025 NHL Draft has come and gone, and there is a lot to discuss. Some teams were incredibly busy over the last two days. Teams like the Philadelphia Flyers and Nashville Predators had tons of draft capital, especially early on. And then there are teams like the Colorado Avalanche, who had an extremely short draft.

Colorado made just three picks at the 2025 NHL Draft. Only one of these picks came in the first three rounds. The other two were a fourth-round and a seventh-round selection. All in all, the Avalanche were not all that busy. In fact, the Avalanche were busier trading players than they were drafting them.

Still, Colorado is built around two of its homegrown stars. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon are two of the best players in the league. And they have led this franchise to a Stanley Cup back in 2022. Colorado wants to get there again, but the prospect pool is not the best.

Given that the Avalanche picked just three players, let's take a look at each individually. Then, we can hand Colorado a grade for its short-and-sweet 2025 NHL Draft class.

Defenseman Francesco Dell'Elce – Round 3, Pick 77

Francesco Dell'Elce was a player to watch at the Frozen Four tournament earlier this year. The new Avalanche draft pick made an impression with UMass this season. He is an overager at 20 years old, so Colorado is banking on his higher floor shining through in short order.

Dell'Elce is a two-way defender who shines with his puck-moving ability. However, he doesn't present as a threat from the point. If an opportunity doesn't come his way, he tends to remain a passive participant on offense. His defense, though, is a very strong point.

He is a poised defender when defending the rush. In the defensive zone, he thrives in net-front battles. Dell'Elce does well to prevent deflections by tying up sticks in front of goal. The Avalanche draft pick is rarely caught out of position, as well.

There are elements of his game that need to be added. For instance, he is not a physical player at all. And he needs to improve his offensive instincts. He projects as an NHL defenseman on puck-moving and defense alone. If the offense comes around, this could be top-four defenseman in the NHL.

Defenseman Linus Funck – Round 4, Pick 118

The Avalanche took another swing on a defenseman in the fourth round. Colorado took Linus Funck from Luleå HF of the SHL. Funck is a bit of an interesting case as the skill is there, but there is a major red flag that could prevent him from reaching the NHL.

Funck is a very good puck-moving defender. His decisions with the puck are usually strong. He doesn't usually pinch down in the offensive zone. But he creates space through lateral movement at the point and picks out shooting lanes from there.

Funck's defensive play shows promise. The Swedish defender is rather lanky, and he uses this reach to his advantage in his own zone. He is also rather strong when retrieving the puck in the defensive end. This is quite impressive given his lack of pace on the ice.

The main thing that could hold him back is his motor. It's a stretch to say Funck is lazy or takes plays off. Rather, he prefers to slow the game down and think as methodically as possible. In this high-motor, in-your-face era of the NHL, this could be a major detriment. He has bottom-pairing potential if he can find another gear and improve his pace.

Forward Nolan Roed – Round 7, Pick 214

The final pick for the Avalanche in this draft is Nolan Roed, a forward from the USHL's Tri-City Storm. He produced well in the USHL, coming a single point shy of a point-per-game season. He scored 27 goals and 60 points in 61 games this year.

Roed is one of the more underrated players in the class when it comes to off-the-puck play. The 19-year-old is constantly moving his feet without the puck on his stick, giving his teammates an outlet when they need it. When he has the puck, he has a solid shot and a fine playmaking touch.

Roed is going to need to put in a ton of work to make the NHL. He is not the most skilled player in this class. His physical tools aren't all that special, either. The Avalanche draft pick doesn't play with a ton of pace and isn't a factor on defense, either. If he makes the NHL, he could be a bottom-six scoring option. Unfortunately, it feels like a long shot at this point.

Grade and final thoughts

The Avalanche receive a below average grade for their 2025 NHL Draft class. Colorado may have found a gem in Dell'Elce as a high floor option with potentially untapped upside. However, their other draft picks require a lot going right for the team in order for them to make the NHL. As a result, the quality of the entire class is on the lower-end of the league.

Avalanche draft grade: D+