The Colorado Avalanche are keeping Joel Kiviranta around for at least another year after the forward enjoyed a breakout 2024-25 season. The Avs and the 29-year-old agreed to a one-year contract extension worth $1.25 million, the team announced on Friday.

“Joel is a hard-working, responsible player who has demonstrated he can be a key contributor at five-on-five,” general manager Chris MacFarland said in the official release. “He has been a valuable member of our lineup, and we are excited to have him back for another season.”

Kiviranta set career highs in goals (16), assists (seven) and points (23) last season, appearing in 79 games — the most he's ever played — while averaging 12:31 in time on ice per contest. He was held pointless in Round 1 against the Dallas Stars, a series Colorado lost in seven games.

Still, it was an encouraging campaign; Kiviranta saw increased deployment throughout the year, even getting a couple of chances with Colorado's top-nine. His 19 percent shooting rate — compared to his career average of 10.9 percent — certainly helps to explain those numbers. He was also apt defensively, and finished third on the Avs with 114 hits.

The Vantaa, Finland native originally joined the squad in 2023-24, turning a professional tryout into a one-year pact with the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles. He was called up after just 10 games and hasn't been back to the AHL since.

After chipping in nine points in 56 regular season games following the promotion, Kiviranta added a goal and an assist in eight appearances in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This past campaign, the former undrafted forward increased those totals significantly, earning him a third consecutive one-year extension with the Avalanche. His second deal with the club — signed on July 1, 2024 — was worth $775,000, so his career season earned him a raise.

Article Continues Below

Kiviranta originally broke into the National Hockey League with the Stars, signing a two-year deal in 2019 and helping the team reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2020.

Avalanche look ready for training camp

After Kiviranta's signing, the Avalanche have 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders under contract for 2025-26, per PuckPedia. Unless MacFarland and the front office try to make another add or two in the next several weeks, this will be the presumed roster coming out of training camp in September.

After a couple of disappointing playoff losses following capturing Lord Stanley in 2022, Colorado is looking to get over the hump and bring a championship back to Denver.

Retaining Kiviranta is a nice piece of business in that quest, and the forward depth improves with the move. With winger Logan O'Connor beginning the season on injured reserve, that's even more important. It wouldn't be surprising if the Finn got a crack at a third-line role come opening night.

With Brock Nelson locked up for three years, Brent Burns added to the blue line, and Gabriel Landeskog back to full health, the Avalanche project to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference in 2025-26. It'll be interesting to see if they can make a deep run next spring.