The Colorado Avalanche have a lot of questions to answer as they approach the NHL offseason with a limited salary cap. Most notably, the Avalanche have just five defenseman signed for this coming season and two forwards who will be free agents after the 2025-26 season. Martin Necas is one of them, and if the Avs cannot re-sign him, they may need to find some good trade destinations for him.

After losing to the Dallas Stars in the first round, Colorado needs a good offseason. No, the Avalanche don't need a roster overhaul. Had they played anyone else, they might have advanced. Yet, it still stands that the Avs bowed out in the first round. Necas is one of those players, along with Charlie Coyle, who will be free agents after the season.

If the Avalanche are unable to extend Necas, they must find some teams that would be willing to trade for him. Significantly, there are many teams that have an interest. But three teams specifically would make good trade destinations for the Colorado forward.

Martin Necas would be a top-six talent in Motor City

Necas had a great season, scoring a combined 27 goals and 56 assists for the Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes. Specifically, he had 11 goals and 17 assists over 30 games for Colorado. Necas got off to a hot start with the Avalanche after coming over in the trade from the Hurricanes. Those stats make him valuable for a team that desires that scoring. Significantly, the Detroit Red Wings are one of those teams.

The Red Wings are looking to have a big free agency, especially with all the big-time players available. However, if they cannot persuade someone like Mitch Marner to come to Detroit, they could always swing a trade. In this case, Detroit could be one of the best trade destinations for Necas.

The Wings are looking for top-six scoring talent. Notably, Lucas Raymond led the Red Wings with 27 goals and 53 assists. Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat were next with 70 points. Assuming they lose Patrick Kane to free agency, Detroit could make a trade for a player like Necas. He could pair on the first line with Larkin or the second line with DeBrincat. Additionally, he could play on the first power play.

A Necas trade would make sense for both teams. For the Avalanche, they could net a high-end prospect, Anton Johansson, Jonatan Berggren, and a first-round pick. This would also help shed salary for next season.

Article Continues Below

Avalanche could trade him to New Jersey

The Avs could also send Necas to New Jersey. If he were to play with the Devils, he would get a chance to play alongside Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Nico Hischier. Specifically, he would likely slot in on the second line alongside Hischier. Necas would also play in front of the net on the first power play.

The Avalanche would also get a hefty return in this deal. Ultimately, the goal would be to get a high-tempo, skilled core player along with a first-round pick and Dawson Mercer. This would give Colorado a veteran player and an extra pick for future considerations. It would also give Necas a chance to go back to the Eastern Conference and an opportunity to face his former team four times per season. This trade would help both teams and also give the Avalanche some cap relief while also netting a valuable return.

Anaheim is one of the best trade destinations

One cannot forget about the Anaheim Ducks. After signing Joel Quenneville to be their head coach, the Ducks are all in and determined to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Necas would instantly make the Ducks a playoff team. He would give them a top-six scorer who has playoff experience. Additionally, he would make others around him better. Necas would instantly make the first line with Cutter Gauthier and Leo Carlsson, and would be one of the most dangerous lines in the NHL. Necas could also improve the power play. One thing that the Ducks struggled with in 2024-25 was scoring on the power play. Getting Necas would help immensely with that.

The Ducks could logistically send Pavel Mintyukov and a 2025 first-round pick. It would give the Avalanche the last defender they sorely need and also some cap relief as Mintyukov is still on a rookie deal. Additionally, it would give the Ducks more balance and allow them to play Drew Helleson consistently next season. Anaheim would be one of the best trade destinations for Necas because he would be under the tutelage of one of the best coaches of all time and have a chance to guide a new team to the playoffs.