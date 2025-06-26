The Florida Panthers have picked up their second consecutive Stanley Cup and they have set the standard for clutch play an toughness during the most important part of the year. The Panthers are able to get offensive production from all four of their lines, and the defense regularly makes a contribution. Any team that wants to compete with the Panthers going forward would have to come close when it comes to the depth of their talent. That means finding a center who can make key plays while playing with the third or fourth line. Charlie Coyle of the Colorado Avalanche is one of those depth players who could make a difference for several teams.

Coyle has one season remaining on his contract, and he could be looking for a new home after the Boston Bruins traded him to the Colorado Avalanche at the trade deadline last season. Coyle displayed skating speed, toughness and some degree of opportunism once he put on an Avalanche sweater during the final week of the 2024-25 season.

The 33-year-old Coyle appears to be cut out for a third- or fourth-line center role. He has the skills to shut down opposing centers, make plays in the offensive zone and take key face offs. Coyle is not a superstar by any measure, but he can play a key role for any team that wants to show it can tighten up in the defensive zone when the game is on the line and also deliver legitimate scoring opportunities when a goal is badly needed.

Coyle could have an impact for the Toronto Maple Leafs

When it comes to falling short in the playoffs, few teams can match the Maple Leafs when it comes to heartbreak. Coyle certainly knows this on a first-hand basis, because he was a member of the Boston Bruins when they defeated the Maple Leafs in the 2019 and 2024 playoffs, both times in seven games.

The Leafs are clearly looking to demonstrate more toughness when the game is on the line, and Coyle can demonstrate that characteristic on a regular basis.

Coyle has played 13 seasons in the NHL. He played parts of seven seasons with both the Minnesota Wild and the the Bruins before donning an Avalanche uniform for the home stretch of the 2024-25 season.

Coyle had the best season of his career with the Bruins in the 2023-24 season. He scored 25 goals and 35 assists for the Bruins that season while winning 51.6 percent of the faceoffs that he took. A well-rounded player like Coyle might be just what the Maple Leafs need to become playoff achievers instead of playoff disappointments.

Devils demonstrated improvement in 2024-25, need more in upcoming season

The Devils finished third in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference last season, recording a 42-33-7 record.

The Devils played with quite a bit of excitement and offensive know-how last year as they have some high-level scorers including Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier along with defenseman Luke Hughes.

As long as that foursome is getting the job done, the Devils need steady players who can work effectively on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ice. Coyle has the veteran presence and the leadership to help the Devils get the job done and become and even more consistent threat to win games and climb the ladder.

Coyle is not likely to become a big-time scorer if he ends up with the Devils, but when it comes to making big plays in the face-off circle, in the defensive zone or scoring a clutch goal, Coyle has the know-how to help the Devils win key games.

Multiple other teams could use Coyle because of his all-around play

If Coyle is intent on playing with teams that have a reasonable chance to climb the ladder and go deep in the playoffs, the Maple Leafs and the Devils look like the kind of teams that can use his services to their advantage.

However, if Coyle is willing to look at a young team that is starting to rise, he might want to consider a trade to the Anaheim Ducks. He could fit in nicely with their top three lines, and he would be very likely to get along with their young players and help mentor them as they grow and become more competitive.