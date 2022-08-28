Justin Fields stepped up big time for the Chicago Bears in their 21-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns in their final preseason game on Saturday, and let’s just say the whole NFL Twitterverse was impressed.

The Bears QB didn’t waste any time and teased the whole Chicago fanbase of what they can expect from him in the upcoming season. He was on fire right from the start and finished the first half with three touchdowns to put the team on the driver’s seat for the rest of the night.

All 3 of Justin Fields touchdowns tonight. pic.twitter.com/tFrCqTotT7 — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) August 28, 2022

It was exactly the kind of performance Bears fans have been longing for from Justin Fields, and so they didn’t hide their delight after that incredible display.

I'm watching the Browns broadcast on NFL+ … this is what they had to say on Justin Fields after one quarter: "He's been outstanding." — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 27, 2022

It’s almost as if Justin Fields could be a special player in this league if he had proper protection. Weird. — Mikey “Beardown” Cuz (@BeardownCuz) August 27, 2022

Media members also couldn’t help but heap praise on Fields, who is certainly living up to the high expectations he set this offseason. He showed his excitement for the Bears for the 2022 campaign, and it looks like his confidence has some foundation.

Justin Fields with his 3rd touchdown of the first half. He's absolutely balling out. Love the bootleg, as usual. He did a very good job of scanning the field on the move and letting the play develop to find Cole Kmet wide open in the end zone. #Bears — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) August 28, 2022

Imagine that TD to Cole Kmet will end Justin Fields' night. Final assessment: When Fields is not running for his life, he is That Dude. 14-16 for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Made some really great plays outside the pocket. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 28, 2022

You’ll never convince me the 49ers don’t regret passing on Justin Fields. Guy is leaps and bounds ahead of Trey Lance as a thrower of the football. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) August 27, 2022

Of course it’s only the preseason and fans shouldn’t look too much into it. Besides, they faced a Browns side that is not even fielding its best players. However, fans have to be optimistic and satisfied with Fields’ display.

The Bears have a lot more roster issues to address, including improving protection around Justin Fields. If they can do that, then their young QB could very well thrive like he did on Saturday night. Hopefully, we’ll be able to see more Fields highlights this 2022.