NFL Twitter isn’t hiding massive man crush on Justin Fields after 3-TD half for Bears

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Justin Fields stepped up big time for the Chicago Bears in their 21-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns in their final preseason game on Saturday, and let’s just say the whole NFL Twitterverse was impressed.

The Bears QB didn’t waste any time and teased the whole Chicago fanbase of what they can expect from him in the upcoming season. He was on fire right from the start and finished the first half with three touchdowns to put the team on the driver’s seat for the rest of the night.

It was exactly the kind of performance Bears fans have been longing for from Justin Fields, and so they didn’t hide their delight after that incredible display.

Media members also couldn’t help but heap praise on Fields, who is certainly living up to the high expectations he set this offseason. He showed his excitement for the Bears for the 2022 campaign, and it looks like his confidence has some foundation.

Of course it’s only the preseason and fans shouldn’t look too much into it. Besides, they faced a Browns side that is not even fielding its best players. However, fans have to be optimistic and satisfied with Fields’ display.

The Bears have a lot more roster issues to address, including improving protection around Justin Fields. If they can do that, then their young QB could very well thrive like he did on Saturday night. Hopefully, we’ll be able to see more Fields highlights this 2022.

