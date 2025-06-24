The Chicago Bears are no longer a punchline. After years of dysfunction and false starts, the franchise has committed to building around second-year quarterback Caleb Williams. Now, just weeks away from training camp, there’s one more move that could tie it all together and solidify Chicago as a legitimate NFC playoff contender: signing veteran guard Brandon Scherff.

Scherff isn’t just a stopgap. He’s a five-time Pro Bowler and a proven tone-setter in the trenches. If the Bears want to give Williams every possible advantage to succeed, they need to bring Scherff into the fold.

Calculated and Cohesive Offseason

It’s hard not to love what the Bears have managed to do this offseason. A year after using the No. 1 overall pick on Williams, the Bears have developed a clear, sensible plan to maximize the young quarterback’s potential.

Let’s be honest, though. Williams didn’t live up to the hype in his rookie year. He flashed his immense talent at times but was often let down by poor protection and a coaching staff that couldn’t get out of its own way. Former head coach Matt Eberflus routinely struggled with clock management and situational decisions. That compounded the offensive line’s inability to keep Williams upright.

That all changes with the arrival of new head coach Ben Johnson. Recall that Johnson engineered one of the NFL’s most creative and efficient offenses in Detroit. He leaned on versatile formations, elite play design, and a rock-solid commitment to protecting the quarterback. If anyone can unlock Williams’ full potential, it’s him.

The Bears didn’t stop at just changing the coaching staff. They went to work on the roster, starting with a complete interior offensive line overhaul. Chicago added multiple free agents to reinforce the line and then doubled down by drafting top-tier pass-catchers Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III. Add those names to a group that already includes DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet, and D’Andre Swift, and the Bears suddenly have one of the NFL’s most dangerous skill groups.

And the defense? Not forgotten. Chicago added proven veterans Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo. They will help a unit that badly needs it after finishing near the bottom of the league in several key categories. It’s a balanced, aggressive rebuild, and it’s nearly complete.

Here we'll try to look at the perfect Chicago Bears move to fill out their roster before the 2025 training camp.

The Missing Piece

For all the improvements the Bears have made, the interior offensive line still presents question marks. And that’s why signing Brandon Scherff now makes perfect sense.

Scherff, 33, is a free agent who still played at a high level last season. He didn’t allow a single sack over 625 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. His pass-block win rate of 93.8 percent was the second-highest of his 10-year career and ranked 14th among all guards. Simply put, Scherff is still one of the most reliable pass protectors in the game.

The Bears don’t need him to be a long-term answer as well. They just need him to be a short-term stabilizer. Note that Williams is entering a make-or-break sophomore campaign, and the margin for error remains thin. Rookie linemen are promising, but they’re also inconsistent. Scherff provides the kind of veteran presence that can immediately boost execution and overall confidence up front.

There’s also a leadership factor that can’t be ignored. Scherff has played in high-stakes games, mentored young quarterbacks, and knows what it takes to win in the trenches. For a team still figuring out how to win consistently, that experience is invaluable.

A Strategic Fit for a Team on the Rise

Some might question whether Scherff fits the Bears' timeline. However, the truth is this: Chicago is trying to win now. The NFC North is wide open behind the Lions. There is just no excuse not to push for a postseason berth in 2025.

Adding Scherff is a smart, low-risk investment in protecting the most valuable piece of this rebuild, Williams. Give him time, and he can pick apart defenses. Put him under duress, and his rookie-year struggles could resurface.

Chicago has already done most of the hard work this offseason. They found a competent head coach. and upgraded their weapons. They improved their defense. Now it’s about taking one last step to remove the biggest lingering doubt.

The Verdict

If the Bears want to make a serious playoff push—and possibly win a postseason game for the first time since the 2010 season—signing Brandon Scherff is the logical final move. He’s dependable, experienced, and still playing at a high level. More importantly, he fits a specific need on a team that’s built to compete right now.

There are no more excuses for the Bears. The pieces are in place. The quarterback is in year two. The division is within reach. Add Scherff, and the Bears may finally give their long-suffering fans something they haven’t felt in years: real, sustainable hope.