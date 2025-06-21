Caleb Williams will not stop reminding fans that he is already 1-0 against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Although only one year into his professional career, the Chicago Bears quarterback had already developed a distaste for his divisional rival's fan base.

Williams was one of several athletes to appear at the 2025 Fanatics Fest in New York. The 23-year-old quarterback recalled hating how Packers fans acted after the Bears' Week 18 win in Green Bay during his Q&A segment.

“Green Bay, they suck,” Williams said, via Ryan Garcia of Empire Sports Media. “I'm 1-0 in Lambeau. After the game, we tried to do the “Lambeau Leap” in the crowd where our fans were. They started throwing things at you, pushing you off. The Lambeau Leap is a real leap; it's not a baby jump. And they're just pushing you in the face.”

Caleb Williams on Green Bay Packers fans: “They suck” pic.twitter.com/GmwrXqlarX — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaESM) June 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Bears' 24-22 win over the Packers ended a 10-game losing streak that started after their Week 6 bye. Green Bay took the first meeting between the two at Soldier Field, 20-19, making Williams 1-1 against them in his career.

Despite coming off a 5-12 season, the Bears have reasonably high expectations in 2025. Chicago made several key adjustments in the offseason, most notably hiring Ben Johnson as its next head coach. Johnson, a renowned offensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions, is expected to catapult Williams' career.

Bears-Packers matchups in 2025

The Bears and Packers' two meetings in 2025 will both occur in the second half of the season. The teams will not meet until Week 14, when they reconvene at Lambeau Field. The second meeting will go down just two weeks later in Week 16 at Soldier Field.

Given both teams' preseason expectations, the two-game series could carry heavy playoff implications. With the Bears improving dramatically in the 2025 offseason, the NFC North could come down to the wire yet again in 2025.

While the Packers have historically dominated the recent series against the Bears, Williams believes the tide will turn with his arrival. Johnson, who went 6-0 against Green Bay with the Lions, presumably feels the same. Chicago fans desperately seek redemption, as the team has not won a game in the series at home since 2018.