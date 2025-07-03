The NFL Draft is a year-round obsession in Chicago and for good reason, too. No fan base has endured more offseason optimism followed by regular-season heartbreak over the past few seasons than Bears fans. And yet, here we are again. With another shiny new head coach and revamped roster, the city’s draft focus has subtly shifted from rebuild to reload. If 2026 is truly going to be the year this team turns the corner, it starts with identifying next April’s impact players now. Two names stand out as ideal fits for Chicago’s future plans: Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad.

Bounceback Bears or Chicago Heartbreak?

The Bears entered last season riding a wave of optimism after securing a second straight “offseason championship: that brought in franchise quarterback Caleb Williams, standout rookie wideout Rome Odunze, and veteran receiver Keenan Allen. Early returns looked promising, too. Chicago hit its Week 7 bye with an impressive 4-2 record. Then came the Jayden Daniels Hail Mary, and everything unraveled. The Bears proceeded to lose 10 straight games and finished at the bottom of the NFC North.

To be fair, the defense mostly held its ground. On offense, though, the wheels came off. Week after week, Chicago’s attack struggled to find consistency or rhythm.

Now comes 2025, and, well, the Bears have claimed yet another offseason title. Former Lions offensive coordinator and play-calling prodigy Ben Johnson is now at the helm. In addition, the receiver and tight end groups have been reinforced. Perhaps most crucially, the offensive line received a much-needed overhaul after finishing 24th in PFF’s 2024 rankings.

There’s plenty of reason to believe in a bounce-back year for Chicago. The problem? The rest of the NFC North is simply more proven at this stage. Even with a projected three-win improvement, the Bears could still fall short of serious contention.

Here we'll try to look at two players who are way-too-early 2026 NFL Draft prospects the Chicago Bears must monitor.

A True Feature Back Built for Johnson's Offense

If there’s one position the Bears can afford to upgrade looking way ahead to 2026, it’s the running back room. Despite some flashes from Roschon Johnson and Khalil Herbert, Chicago lacked a consistent, every-down threat in 2024. They were rumored to be eyeing Ashton Jeanty before he went off the board in April’s draft. That sets the stage perfectly for Notre Dame star Jeremiyah Love to enter the conversation.

Love was electric as a sophomore last season, racking up 1,125 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He established himself as one of college football’s most efficient and explosive runners. At 6'0″ and 206 pounds, he brings a rare blend of size, vision, and top-end speed. His 98-yard touchdown against Indiana in the playoffs was a viral reminder of just how dangerous he is in the open field.

More importantly, Love isn’t just a bruiser. He offers serious value in the passing game. That's something Johnson’s offense in Detroit maximized with players like D’Andre Swift and Jahmyr Gibbs. Love can line up in the slot, catch passes out of the backfield, and serve as a true mismatch weapon against linebackers.

NFL scouts have compared Love’s game to Kenyan Drake. Both backs possess track speed, reliable hands, and the versatility to stay on the field in every situation. That’s the kind of dual-threat presence that could give Williams a safety valve and explosive playmaker all in one.

Love’s all-purpose profile and rising draft stock make him a name to circle now, especially given Chicago’s long-term uncertainty at the position.

Article Continues Below

A Luxury Pick to Anchor the Secondary

With so many new faces on offense, it’s easy to forget the Bears made some solid strides defensively in 2024. However, while the unit trended upward overall, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson struggled to consistently lock down top receivers. He will also enter a contract year in 2026.

Enter Malik Muhammad, the latest elite defensive back to come through Texas’ pipeline.

Muhammad might not have the name recognition just yet. Still, his performance metrics already place him among the nation’s best. According to PFF, only three returning Power Four corners have been more valuable over the last two seasons based on their Wins Above Average (WAA) metric. Muhammad tallied 17 forced incompletions across that span while being targeted on just 12.1% of his coverage snaps. That signals that quarterbacks are avoiding him altogether. It's the type of shutdown presence that could elevate Chicago’s secondary from serviceable to fearsome.

With Stevenson’s long-term future uncertain and Kyler Gordon still carving out his niche in the slot, Muhammad’s arrival could solidify this unit. Of couse, this would be a luxury pick. However, the Bears’ front office has earned that flexibility by attacking their roster’s biggest needs the last two offseasons. If Chicago is picking in the middle of Round 1 next April, Muhammad could be the rare defensive selection that’s both high-upside and high-floor.

A Draft That Could Push Chicago Over the Hump

The 2026 NFL Draft might not feel urgent for a Bears team still sorting itself out, but these early evaluations matter. Chicago has spent the last two years building a foundation. Now it’s about stacking pieces that can elevate that foundation into a playoff-worthy structure.

Jeremiyah Love and Malik Muhammad offer vastly different skill sets. That said, both would help solidify positions that still feel incomplete. More importantly, both align with the modern NFL’s demands. They have speed, versatility, and big-play potential.

If 2025 is about redemption, then 2026 is about capitalizing. These two prospects could be the final pieces to make that leap a reality.