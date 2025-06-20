After a solid but not superstar rookie year, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is preparing for his sophomore season. Along the way, Williams has refuted claims that he and his father coordinated a plan to avoid being drafted by the Bears.

Allegations made in Seth Wickersham's upcoming book American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback.

Nevertheless, Bears coach Ben Johnson's hopes remain high for Williams heading into his first year at the helm. It turns out that it is not only he who expects big things from Williams.

On Thursday, NFL.com columnist Jeffri Chadiha made quite a prophecy for Williams this season. In his column, Chadiha predicts that Williams will throw for 4,500 yards and throw 35 touchdowns.

He cited the hiring of Johnson and an improved offensive line as factors that will help Williams achieve his peak. Therefore, he is living up to the hype surrounding him last coming out of USC.

“Williams won't just reach that barrier; he'll blow it away, especially when considering all the advantages he has working for him now,” he said. “Better coaching and an improved supporting cast will make life much easier for him, and the numbers will bear that out.”

In addition, Chadiha cited the Bears' recent draft picks. In April, the Bears drafted WR Luther Burden III and TE Colston Loveland. Even though both are dealing with injuries, Chadiha maintains his belief that all these factors will enhance Williams' play.

Can Caleb Williams achieve a historic second year for the Bears?

Last year, Williams achieved 3,541 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. For all the dismal talk, Williams still put up some good numbers.

However, his season was overshadowed mainly by coaching woes and a poor offensive line. In addition, Williams made a few errors, including holding onto the ball too long, and had a high number of sacks with 68.

But with all the right pieces in place and players healthy, Williams could have a stand-out second season. If he and the Bears are good enough, he could very well achieve the coveted 4,000-yard mark.

It's a feat that would be a first for the Bears.