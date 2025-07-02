The Chicago Bears are preparing for the upcoming season with Caleb Williams entering Year 2 of his career and Ben Johnson serving as head coach. Expectations are high due to the potential on the team, and it sounds like Williams is displaying that talent early on in camp.

Rumors suggest that the 23-year-old quarterback is building a strong rapport with the team's first-year head coach, according to DaBearsBlog, a well-known sports blog about the Chicago Bears. That rapport is translating on the field at camp, which is a great potential outlook for Caleb Williams next season.

“I think we're going to know a lot about the relationship between Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams in the early days of camp. Initial reports out of Halas Hall are EXTREMELY good; the two men are sporting a noticeable rapport around the building… If the 2025 Chicago Bears are going to be playing in the tournament come early 2026, they can't spend the entirety of summer working out the kinks. They need to look the part, quickly.

Article Continues Below

Having a strong rapport can only take you so far. As DaBearsBlog points out, it's absolutely critical for the Bears to figure it out. Chicago hasn't reached the playoffs since the 2019-20 season, when the team was bounced out of the Wild Card round after losing 21-9 to the New Orleans Saints.

With Caleb Williams under center, Bears fans are hopeful that he can help turn the franchise around. He flashed major potential during his rookie year, but also struggled at times, which is normal for a player in his first season in the NFL. The former No. 1 overall pick ended the 2024-25 campaign with 3,541 passing yards and 20 touchdowns through the air while owning a 62.5% completion percentage.

Ideally, the Bears make strides next season, as there is plenty of hype surrounding this roster right now. However, much of the success will rely on second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.