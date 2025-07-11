The Chicago Bears have a new sense of life going into this season, as last year should feel like a blur to many. They made some big moves during the offseason, and general manager Ryan Poles was the man who got the job done. With that, the Bears have decided to reward him with a contract extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“ESPN sources: the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles have reached agreement on a contract extension that ties him to Chicago for the next five years, through the 2029 season. Poles had two years remaining on his old deal, but now the Bears have him and new head coach Ben Johnson both under contract for a matching five seasons,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Poles and Johnson will be the two who have the responsibility of turning this team into something special, and the moves that were made this offseason should be a good start. Johnson showed during his time as the offensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions that he can be a great play caller, and he has the talent on the Bears to replicate that success.

The Bears have the chance of being an exciting team this upcoming season, and hopefully, all the pieces come together.

Ryan Poles completes a solid offseason for the Bears

Poles had a goal of making some changes to the Bears this offseason, and that's what he did. The first thing he did was hire Johnson as the head coach, and it seemed like a perfect fit for both sides. Caleb Williams showed in his rookie year that he needed to be unlocked, and Johnson is the right coach to do that with the type of scheme he runs.

After that, Poles made sure to improve the offensive line, as Williams couldn't get much going in a tight pocket last season. One of the biggest additions was trading for Joe Thuney, a four-time AP All-Pro and four-time Super Bowl champion. On defense, they improved the defensive line and signed Grady Jarrett.

Now that the Bears have the pieces, the next thing to do is to go on the field and get some wins. The Bears are already in a tough division, and they will want to get off to a fast start if they want to keep up with the likes of the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers.