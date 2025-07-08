Training camp is always a time for optimism. For the 2025 Chicago Bears, though, optimism also comes with hard decisions. The organization has committed to a full-scale reset with Ben Johnson taking over as head coach and defensive veteran Dennis Allen overseeing the defense. With new systems come new requirements. Sadly, not every holdover from the previous era will fit the mold.

A Reset in Every Sense

With the innovative Johnson now at the helm and seasoned strategist Allen running the defense, the Bears are undergoing a full-scale identity shift. Johnson’s spread-heavy system emphasizes space and tempo. Meanwhile, Allen’s defensive philosophy prioritizes speed, disguise, and versatility. These are traits that not every holdover on the roster may possess.

That puts certain veterans in a tricky spot. Some may struggle to adapt schematically; others may simply carry price tags that no longer match their roles. Note that the Bears are ranked 27th in cap space with just $14.8 million available. They need to find ways to cut costs and gain future assets. That seems more like necessity than luxury.

All of this sets the stage for potential trade activity. This is particularly true involving players who still have value around the league but may no longer be ideal fits in Chicago’s evolving blueprint. If the Bears want to remain nimble, both on the field and on the books, a few surprising departures could be in store.

Here we'll try to look at two players who are sneaky Chicago Bears trade candidates entering 2025 NFL training camp.

1. DE Montez Sweat

Sweat is a veteran pass rusher with a Pro Bowl résumé, but he could be squeezed out by youth, speed, and cap pressure

When the Bears traded for Sweat in 2023 and signed him to a four-year extension worth $98 million, it looked like a foundational move. Sweat delivered right away. He helped stabilize a struggling pass rush. By 2024, however, his production dipped: 5.5 sacks, his lowest total since his rookie season. With a cap hit of $25 million annually, the question becomes less about his talent and more about his value relative to role and cost.

In 2025, Allen is installing a faster, more hybrid-focused defense. This may not fully play to Sweat’s strengths. Chicago also drafted Austin Booker last year and acquired Dayo Odeyingbo this offseason. Those are two younger, cheaper edge players with explosive traits that fit the new mold. If they perform well in camp, Sweat’s role could shrink.

Moreover, the Bears are pressed against the salary cap. Trading Sweat would create over $15 million in savings. He would offer relief and flexibility. For a team trying to reallocate resources to a revamped offense and faster secondary, that savings could be gold.

Yes, Sweat still has trade value. His track record (47 career sacks), experience, and locker room presence will appeal to contending teams looking for a veteran pass rusher. For Chicago, though, this could be the right time to sell before his value declines further.

2. TE Cole Kmet

Cole Kmet is steady and productive. However, he may not fit the direction of Johnson’s pass-happy, spread offense. Kmet has been a constant for the Bears through multiple coaching changes. A reliable security blanket, he posted a career-high in touchdowns in 2023 and remained a consistent red-zone threat in 2024. That said, when the Bears selected Colston Loveland from Michigan in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, it raised eyebrows.

Loveland is a prototype for Johnson’s system. He is a vertical threat who can line up wide, in the slot, or even motion pre-snap to exploit mismatches. Kmet, by contrast, is a more traditional tight end who thrives inline and in short-area routes. Sure, that skill set still has value. However, it may not be the best use of roster resources when trying to support a young quarterback or open up space for elite wideouts like Rome Odunze and DJ Moore.

Kmet’s contract means he's not a cheap backup. If Loveland impresses early in camp, the Bears could look to shop Kmet while his stock remains high. Several teams, particularly those looking to run more 12-personnel or who lack red-zone weapons, could be interested.

From a football standpoint, it’s a chess move: sacrifice a piece that doesn’t quite fit in order to build a more dynamic offense. From a financial standpoint, trading Kmet would clear about $6-7 million in cap space, depending on timing. Not massive, but every dollar counts when you’re trying to build a contender with a young core.

The Bottom Line

The Bears are no longer rebuilding. They’re retooling, and that means being ruthless about fit, scheme, and financial flexibility. Both Montez Sweat and Cole Kmet are good players. Both could be wearing different uniforms come Week 1 if things break a certain way in training camp.

It won’t be easy for the front office to move on from established names. That said, if this team is serious about building around its new coaching staff and young core, these are the kinds of tough calls they’ll have to make.