The Chicago Bears entered a new era after hiring Ben Johnson as their next head coach. He's already been making his presence felt through practices and fielding questions with the media. However, the latest buzz in the rumor mill suggests both DJ Moore and Cole Kmet are on thin ice with Johnson.

There have been reports that Moore and Kmett have both been reprimanded by the 39-year-old head coach during practices early in the summer, according to Jordan Sigler of Chi City Sports. DJ Moore claims that Johnson got on him about his body language after certain plays, while the Bears' new head coach yelled at Kmet for lining up on a play incorrectly.

“Kmet and Moore have already had rude awakenings from Johnson and his staff during OTAs. Johnson yelled at Kmet when the veteran tight end lined up incorrectly for a play during team period. Moore said Johnson addressed his body language following plays and passes that don't go the way the star receiver wants them to.”

These are, of course, rumors, as both of these reports are typically normal occurrences during practice. Especially this early in the offseason. However, the fact that the Bears picked a wide receiver and tight end in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft could indicate that Ben Johnson wants to make a change at the positions at some point down the road.

Article Continues Below
More Chicago Bears News
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass the ball during minicamp at Halas Hall.
Caleb Williams earns bold historic prediction from NFL.comZachary Draves ·
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson with WR Rome Odunze and WR Luther Burden III. There is also a logo for the Chicago Bears.
3 hottest Chicago Bears takes coming out of 2025 minicampBen Strauss ·
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass the ball during minicamp at Halas Hall.
Matt Eberflus fires back at Caleb Williams claims from bookZachary Draves ·
Two mystery players in the middle, Caleb Williams, DJ Moore around them, Chicago Bears logo in the background
2 Chicago Bears in danger of getting cut after 2025 minicampEnzo Flojo ·
image thumbnail
Packers insider admits Bears ‘won offseason’ in NFC North, with a catchOwen Crisafulli ·
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks with tight end (84) Colston Loveland during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall.
ESPN picks Bears rookie over Packers rookie for 2025 seasonBen Strauss ·

“The Bears drafted Michigan standout Colston Loveland with the No. 10 pick. At No. 39, Chicago selected wide receiver Luther Burden III. On paper, wide receiver and tight end didn’t appear to be the team’s greatest needs.”

This is all speculation, as there are no quotes from Johnson saying he'd like to move on from either DJ Moore or Cole Kmet. But considering the Bears already had Moore and Romoe Odunze at wide receiver, while Kmet served as the starting tight end, it was a bit odd to see Chicago draft Burden and Loveland with its first two picks.

We'll see how it plays out, as only time will tell how Johnson truly feels about Moore and Kmet. If more reports and rumors continue to build throughout the summer, then perhaps something is brewing in Chicago.