The Chicago Bears entered a new era after hiring Ben Johnson as their next head coach. He's already been making his presence felt through practices and fielding questions with the media. However, the latest buzz in the rumor mill suggests both DJ Moore and Cole Kmet are on thin ice with Johnson.

There have been reports that Moore and Kmett have both been reprimanded by the 39-year-old head coach during practices early in the summer, according to Jordan Sigler of Chi City Sports. DJ Moore claims that Johnson got on him about his body language after certain plays, while the Bears' new head coach yelled at Kmet for lining up on a play incorrectly.

“Kmet and Moore have already had rude awakenings from Johnson and his staff during OTAs. Johnson yelled at Kmet when the veteran tight end lined up incorrectly for a play during team period. Moore said Johnson addressed his body language following plays and passes that don't go the way the star receiver wants them to.”

These are, of course, rumors, as both of these reports are typically normal occurrences during practice. Especially this early in the offseason. However, the fact that the Bears picked a wide receiver and tight end in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft could indicate that Ben Johnson wants to make a change at the positions at some point down the road.

“The Bears drafted Michigan standout Colston Loveland with the No. 10 pick. At No. 39, Chicago selected wide receiver Luther Burden III. On paper, wide receiver and tight end didn’t appear to be the team’s greatest needs.”

This is all speculation, as there are no quotes from Johnson saying he'd like to move on from either DJ Moore or Cole Kmet. But considering the Bears already had Moore and Romoe Odunze at wide receiver, while Kmet served as the starting tight end, it was a bit odd to see Chicago draft Burden and Loveland with its first two picks.

We'll see how it plays out, as only time will tell how Johnson truly feels about Moore and Kmet. If more reports and rumors continue to build throughout the summer, then perhaps something is brewing in Chicago.