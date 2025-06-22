Without even sharing the field, the Ben Johnson-Caleb Williams hype is already sky-high entering the 2025 season. As the new Chicago Bears head coach continues to teach his quarterback the team's new offense, the two remain high on one another.

As the two work together daily, Williams said he loves how “tough” Johnson is on him at the 2025 Fanatics Fest. The quarterback said he is trying to spend as much time with his new coach as possible, hoping to build a foundation within the Bears' organization for years to come.

“Ben Johnson uses some choice words every day towards me,” Williams said, via Empire Sports Media's Ryan Garcia. “He's tough; I love him. He's awesome. It's been great being around him. We hang out in his office, have lunch sometimes, and build this bond and this relationship to be able to last a while.”

Caleb Williams speaks glowingly on Ben Johnson, and mentions that they aim to stick around for a while. Noted the Bears’ HC/QB turnover in the last few years and that they plan to end that trend. pic.twitter.com/kZphQFBb6x — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaESM) June 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Bears have not had a long-term coach-quarterback pairing since Jim McMahon and Mike Ditka worked together for nearly a decade, teaming up from 1982 to 1988. Since then, Jay Cutler spent four years beneath Lovie Smith before the latter's firing, and Mitch Trubisky played three seasons with Matt Nagy. Chicago has otherwise not had a quarterback play for the same coach for over two seasons.

The results need to show themselves on the field, but the Bears must be pleased with the early connection between their coach and quarterback. Chicago largely based its offseason coaching search around Williams, and Johnson was the clear best-case scenario.

Bears look for growth from Caleb Williams under Ben Johnson

Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in 2024, threw for 3,451 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions in his rookie season. He added 489 rushing yards, making him the team's second-leading rusher on the year. While encouraging, the Bears hope Williams takes a significant leap in Johnson's offense.

Through Williams' struggles, fans blamed the Bears' coaching issues, weak offensive line and inadequate weapons for his semi-disappointing inaugural campaign. Chicago fixed all those issues in the offseason. They kickstarted the process by trading for All-Pro guard Joe Thuney and former Pro Bowler Jonah Jackson shortly before hiring Johnson. The front office then addressed Williams' surrounding talent in the draft, taking rookies Colston Loveland, Luther Burden III and Kyle Monangai.

The Bears have appropriately invested heavily in Williams, whom they firmly believe is the future of their franchise. After going just 5-12 in 2024, many expect Chicago to compete with the rest of the hungry NFC North in 2025.