The Chicago Bears are in the middle of a disappointing NFL season. The Bears have a record of 2-5 and sit at the bottom of the NFC North. Chicago showed its bright spots after beating the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders for its two wins. The team's defense has struggled mightily but has also been struck with numerous injuries. Offensively, the Bears continue to provide poor pass protection, which is why they should make a push for Broncos OT Garrett Bolles ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Garrett Bolles bolsters the offensive line and provides veteran leadership

Bolles finds himself in a situation similar to Chicago's on the Denver Broncos. Like the Bears, the Broncos are 2-5 and struggle on both sides of the ball. Clearly, Denver is looking to rebuild after its disappointing start. Bolles is a six-year veteran who made the All-Pro team in 202o. The offensive tackle likely wants to go to a contender, but the Bears' young core could intrigue him.

The Bears are in the midst of a heavy rebuild. Many expected Chicago to take a jump with Justin Fields being in his third year at QB for the team. However, things have gone quite the opposite. The team's passing defense is one of the worst in the NFL. In addition, Chicago struggles to keep defenses honest with its own passing game.

Despite the struggles, the Bears have the 4th most rushing yards in the NFL, per ESPN. If the team can get their passing under control, they could have a chance to win more games. One of the most important steps for improvement is upgrading the offensive line. The Bears give up the third-most sacks in the NFL.

Chicago needs a rehaul on the offensive line

Part of the reason Justin Fields has struggled in his third year is because of the Bears' poor pass protection. Fields had a breakout performance this season when Chicago gave up fewer sacks. For example, Fields threw for 335 yards and four touchdowns against the Broncos in Week 4. The Bears only gave up one sack amid the QB's impressive performance.

Furthermore, backup QB Tyson Bagent had a solid passing day in the win against the Las Vegas Raiders when he was sacked once. If Chicago can get the offensive line to be more consistent, they can be more competitive. This is where Garret Bolles comes in.

Bolles has a wealth of experience leading the Broncos blocking attack. His ability will come in handy to a struggling Chicago O-line. The 31-year-old was not a part of the unit that won the Broncos a Super Bowl in 2016, as he came a year later. Nevertheless, his All-Pro experience is more than enough to improve Chicago's performance.

In order to make a trade work, the Bears would have to give up something the Broncos seek. Denver's defense is significantly worse than Chicago's. Perhaps the Bears could give up a young defensive player with potential that does not hurt them too much.

Gervon Dexter Sr. was a 2023 draft pick who could act as an enticing piece. The 22-year has the potential to improve but does not currently make a great impact on Chicago's defense. Alternatively, the Bears could include a draft pick and salary filler to land Bolles.

There are many moves that would make sense for Chicago as the team approaches the NFL trade deadline. Bringing in Garrett Bolles is a dark horse move that could help take Chicago's O-line to the next level.

With more games remaining in the regular season, the Bears can still make a push to move up in the NFC North.