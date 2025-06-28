The Denver Broncos weren’t on many people’s playoff radar heading into 2024. Under head coach Sean Payton and rookie quarterback Bo Nix, however, they defied expectations. Now, just a few weeks before the 2025 training camp kicks off, the Broncos are not only looking to build on their surprising postseason appearance. They’re also facing some tough decisions. With a deep, newly reinforced defense and a young offense still developing, Denver is a team on the rise. But keeping the core intact won’t come cheap. That’s where the trade block comes into play. One name stands out as the most obvious candidate: defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers.

Building Around Bo Nix

The Broncos surprised many by reaching the playoffs in 2024 behind rookie quarterback Bo Nix. He overcame early struggles to lead a solid offensive unit. To support his growth, Denver added rookie RB RJ Harvey, WR Pat Bryant, and veteran TE Evan Engram to complement Courtland Sutton and Devaughn Vele.

Yet the true strength remains on defense. The Broncos ranked seventh in total defense and third in points allowed. Patrick Surtain II even earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. Denver reinforced that unit by signing Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga and drafting DB Jahdae Barron.

With heavy investment on defense, tough roster decisions loom, though. This is especially true regarding standout lineman John Franklin-Myers.

Franklin-Myers as a Trade Candidate

Franklin-Myers is entering the final year of his contract and coming off the best season of his career. Yet, despite his value and production, he may be the odd man out in Denver’s evolving long-term plans.

Note that Franklin-Myers was a no-show at organized team activities (OTAs) this offseason. That sparked speculation that a holdout or contract dispute could be brewing. His agent, Cliff Brady, was quick to downplay any rumors, though. Brady clarified that his client simply has a pattern of skipping OTAs and is training independently.

“JFM hasn’t been to OTAs for a few years now,” Brady said. “No contract issues. He’ll be there for minicamp. He’s currently working his ass off to have the best season of his career.”

Financial Drama

Still, even if there’s no drama behind the scenes, the financial picture says plenty. According to Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker, Denver has already invested heavily in the defensive side of the ball. They shelled out $76.5 million combined for Hufanga and Greenlaw. With others like Nik Bonitto also playing on expiring deals, the money may simply not be there for Franklin-Myers.

Of course, keep in mind that Franklin-Myers led the Broncos with a 17.8 percent pass-rush win rate and earned an impressive 82.9 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2024. His stat sheet backed up those analytics. He had 40 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, seven sacks, and 18 quarterback hits. That kind of production won’t come cheap. That is especially true if it comes with a long-term price tag Denver isn’t prepared to meet.

The Writing on the Wall

Franklin-Myers may be valuable, but Denver appears to be preparing for life without him. The Broncos drafted LSU standout Sai’vion Jones in the third round this year. That's a move that could signal a shift in priorities. If Jones can contribute right away, then Franklin-Myers becomes more of a luxury than a necessity.

Now, with defensive line talent always in high demand across the league, the Broncos could likely fetch a solid return by shopping Franklin-Myers ahead of the season. Denver could possibly net some draft capital or rotational talent. That kind of proactive asset management is how good teams stay competitive year after year. Letting Franklin-Myers walk for nothing in 2026 would be far worse than cashing in while his stock is high.

A Necessary Sacrifice

Trading away a productive veteran like Franklin-Myers won’t be easy. It will also not be a popular move in the locker room. Still, for the Broncos to maintain cap flexibility and re-sign other key players, something has to give. Franklin-Myers may not want out, and he may have earned every bit of a new deal. However, from a roster-building standpoint, Denver would be wise to act now rather than wait until the market dictates terms.

Don’t be surprised if a contender comes calling in late July or early August, especially one looking for an instant-impact pass rusher to complete its defensive front. And don’t be surprised if the Broncos answer the phone.

John Franklin-Myers is coming off a career year, but he may be a cap casualty in waiting. With a potential replacement already in the building, Denver’s best move might be to sell high before 2025’s kickoff.