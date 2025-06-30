Jalen Ramsey became his own NFL insider to start Monday morning. The Miami Dolphins cornerback released a video announcing his trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Break my own news!” Ramsey posted on X (formerly Twitter) that included the Steelers hashtag.

This late offseason blockbuster move involved Minkah Fitzpatrick in the deal. Tight end Jonuu Smith also becomes involved in the swap.

But now the expectations rise in the Steel City. This Ramsey trade already has sparked grades on both sides. Former Dolphins Pro Bowler Raheem Mostert ripped the move, however.

Still, the Steelers add to their growing hype ahead of the 2025 season. Especially in an offseason that saw Aaron Rodgers arrive late. Now it's time to predict Ramsey's Steel City future.

Jalen Ramsey won't be the Steelers CB1

Ramsey heads to a place where he no longer feels the pressure of becoming the top cornerback.

Joey Porter Jr. claims that title already. Porter surrendered zero touchdowns his side last season as the new CB1. The young Pittsburgh CB enters 2025 with his own expectations — including pursuing his first-ever Pro Bowl appearance.

Ramsey could be the one who gets him there. The veteran will likely hand Porter some new nuggets moving forward in covering wide receivers.

Porter on one end increases the targets for Ramsey. Or even the next CB in this room we'll mention.

Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay will keep this look

Let's not forget another past Pro Bowler here. Slay signed with the Steelers during the offseason — bringing six Pro Bowls in tow.

He's another with his own Super Bowl ring. Having won one last season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ramsey's arrival brings three intriguing CBs to the room. Leading to both veterans coaxing this wrinkle for the defense: Five DB looks.

The Steelers have longed attacked offenses off a 3-4 scheme. But Ramsey's arrival calls for more sub-packages with five representing the secondary. But three DBs representing cornerbacks.

Ramsey will move and create this wrinkle

This move even points to Ramsey pivoting outside of CB.

Pittsburgh employed single-high safety coverage 68% of the time last season per the team's website. Ramsey is entering the part of his career where stout CBs move to safety.

That means the potential for more two-high safety looks now. Deshon Elliott benefits greatly here, especially after hitting a career-best 108 tackles. Mike Tomlin can roll out a two-high look with Ramsey as a contender for the other safety spot.

Ramsey buries a past rift

Ramsey dealt with epic battles against old rival DK Metcalf. Including some grabbing sequences in the 2024 meeting. The two also went at it frequently as NFC West foes.

Now Metcalf and Ramsey can bury a rift. As new Steelers teammates.

Practices will get intense between the two still. Except now the two can chase a ring together.

Ramsey ends this playoff flaw, leading to this postseason result

Pittsburgh and Tomlin can't bear to have a fifth straight wildcard loss. Not for a franchise with six Vince Lombardi Trophies glistening inside the building.

The Ramsey move further emboldens Pittsburgh's desire to snap its playoff mediocrity. And return to the Super Bowl stage.

Ramsey is the ingredient who prevents one more first round exit. His leadership and ball skills also unseats the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round.

But he and the Steelers fall to the Baltimore Ravens for the Lamar Hunt trophy in Charm City. As Baltimore's five-DB crew halts Rodgers, Metcalf and company.