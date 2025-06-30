There has been more criticism directed toward Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin in recent years. And the blockbuster trade on Monday won’t take any of the pressure off. Things are adding up against him, and that’s why Tomlin will be on the hot seat if the Steelers miss the playoffs in 2025.

First, there’s a caveat here. If the Steelers lose quarterback Aaron Rodgers to injury, and other bad things befall the team, perhaps Tomlin’s position at the tip of the organizational leadership won’t change. But if the Steelers fall short of the playoffs after all of the moves they’ve made this offseason, Tomlin could be in trouble.

But again, it’s the hot seat. That doesn’t mean he will be fired.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin needs to win now

That big elephant in the Steelers’ locker room? It has been there since 2016. That’s the last time the Steelers won a playoff game. That’s a long drought for any organization. For the Steelers, it’s hard to imagine it can be tolerated much longer.

Indeed, Tomlin hasn’t had a losing season in 18 years as a head coach in NFL. But fans are growing less enamored with that statistic as the years roll along.

There is one important thing to consider about the Steelers’ deal that brings Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to the team. And that is, not everybody thinks it’s such a great deal for Pittsburgh. Included in that mix is ESPN’s Seth Walder.

Walder gave the Steelers a C while he dished out an A to the Dolphins.

“Ramsey, 30, is generally considered to be on the decline, though nearest defender numbers would somewhat dispute that,” Walder wrote. “The financial compensation matters here. The Steelers are picking up nearly the entirety of Ramsey's tab — the bulk of his $26.6 million in 2025 after giving him a light raise. That's a pretty hefty amount of money for him at this stage in his career — and especially if he isn't playing outside cornerback.”

And Walder said Smith’s ceiling may be in the rear-view mirror.

“But I can't help but think the Steelers are dealing for Smith at his absolute peak,” Walder wrote.

So if the Steelers don’t get a big overall jolt from adding these players, how will that impact Tomlin’s quest to get them at least to the AFC Championship game?

Part of the problem for Tomlin will be getting enough production from his group of wide receivers. The team has an aging quarterback, who needs some help from guys other than D.K. Metcalf. And that means players like Calvin Austin III need to step up, according to espn.com.

“We have to be grimy,” Austin said. “In this league, everybody is so talented that your talent isn't going to always win. You got to have that little edge about yourself. And so it's not just about individuals, it's our whole room, and our whole room is behind that, and we're going to show that on the field.”

Also, Ben Skowronek needs to add a little dirty work.

“That's kind of what I do out there,” Skowronek said. “And for the offense, whether it's digging out support, whatever Art asked me to do, just try to do it to the best of my ability, and kind of set the tone for physicality and stuff like that. The offensive line is physical, running backs, tight ends. So why not be physical at receiver, too?”

The biggest problem for Tomlin this year could be fans' expectations. Adding Aaron Rodgers, Metcalf, and the blockbuster trade will make fans think this is the year. A case in point, one fan said Rodgers will get a second Super Bowl, “for sure.”

But the oddsmakers don’t seem to agree. ClutchPoints Betting and FanDuel didn’t change the team’s Super Bowl odds after the blockbuster trade.

Tomlin’s job security is the subject of debate. Most people land on him being safe. One who doesn’t is Mike Florio of Pro Football Network. On the Dan Patrick Show, via Sports Illustrated, Florio said Tomlin needs a playoff win.

“It feels like a level of desperation to end what will be a nine-year streak with no playoff wins,” Florio said. “That's the longest the Steelers have gone between postseason wins since they finally got their first one, December 23rd, 1972, in the Immaculate Reception game. So I feel like there's a desperation there. And if they fail to win a playoff game this year, what happens next? I'm not saying they will, but the level of desperation this year tells me if they fail again, we need to be ready for anything in 2026.”