The Chicago Bears are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers for a Sunday Night Football matchup. However, it might be a tough go for Chicago due to numerous injuries.

Not only is Justin Fields ruled out again, but the defense has taken a blow as well, according to Ian Rapoport. The Bears star safety, Jaquan Brisker has officially been ruled out.

“Bears DB Jaquan Brisker (illness) has been downgraded to out for tomorrow's game.” That's not ideal for Chicago considering they're playing against Justin Herbert.

Brisker is one of the Bears' best players on the defensive side of the ball. After having a strong rookie campaign, he's continued his reliable play by recording 45 total tackles, three pass deflections, a forced fumble, and half of a sack through seven games this season.

Although he has yet to intercept the ball this season, Brisker plays a vital role in the secondary. So not having him in the lineup could be detrimental on Sunday night.

Quindell Johnson is likely to receive the start at strong safety. He went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft and was originally signed by the Los Angeles Rams. But now, he's the next man up in Chicago and has a big opportunity in Week 8.

The Chargers are ranked 15th in the league in passing yards head into Week 8. Herbert has thrown for 1,592 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. LA has been a tad underwhelming this season, so it's still a winnable game for the Bears, even with Jaquan Brisker ruled out.