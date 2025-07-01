Jake LaRavia has not even suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers yet, but he already knows exactly how to get fans on his side. After agreeing to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Lakers, LaRavia posted a simple message that instantly energized the team’s massive following and hinted at the mindset he plans to bring to Los Angeles.

“Hope Lakers fans as excited as I am 💪💪 let’s work!” the 6-foot-7 forward said on his Instagram story just minutes after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news of his signing. In an offseason full of speculation and roster changes, the message stood out for how genuine it felt.

Jake LaRavia's reaction to agreeing to contract terms in free agency with the Lakers: https://t.co/BMWiWkMLmm pic.twitter.com/iTGnC8Zmys — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) July 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

There was no carefully crafted press release or vague statement about new opportunities. Instead, LaRavia went straight to the fans and told them he was ready. For many, the excitement was not only about LaRavia’s potential as a player; it was about seeing someone embrace the pressure of playing in Los Angeles and showing the confidence to say he was ready to put in the work.

In a city where expectations can feel overwhelming, that kind of energy matters. The Lakers are coming off a season with 50 regular-season wins but a disappointing early playoff exit. Fans have been clear about wanting new players who are hungry and ready to prove themselves. LaRavia’s message hit exactly the right note because it promised effort, enthusiasm, and a willingness to meet high expectations.

Last season, with time split between Memphis and Sacramento, the 23-year-old averaged 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists over 66 games while shooting 47.5% from the field and 42.3% from deep. Those aren’t star numbers but show a player capable of spacing the floor, moving well off the ball, and contributing in multiple areas.

His college stats tell a bigger story. In his final season at Wake Forest, LaRavia averaged nearly 15 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, earning him All-ACC recognition. He was then drafted by the Grizzlies at 19th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

All-Star teammates like LeBron James and Luka Doncic demand spacing and smart rotation from players. LaRavia's size and shooting fit that mold. But more meaningful is how he announced himself, not with hype or bold declarations, but with workmanlike intention.

In today’s NBA, first impressions matter online as much as on the hardwood. His message hit hard because it was personal, unscripted, and delivered at the right moment. Two emojis conveyed readiness and effort without saying more than needed.

Critically, it showed he gets the job ahead, competing every night, fitting into a system, and earning respect. With roster spots still available and depth needed behind the stars, his message sets expectations of a player who wants to earn his place and help push the Lakers forward.

The months ahead will test how he adapts in workouts and training camp. But if that simple line is any indication, LaRavia has bought in from Day One. No hype, no fluff; just effort, intention, and promise.