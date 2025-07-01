Gavin McKenna, the current projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, has narrowed his NCAA options down to two powerhouse programs in the Big Ten Conference. He spent the weekend visiting both Penn State and Michigan State, the only on-campus visits he has scheduled so far.

Standing out as an elite young talent, McKenna, now 17, has dominated junior hockey. Since the 2022 Western Hockey League Season, he has notched 244 points over 133 regular-season games with the Medicine Hat Tigers, led Canada’s U18 World Championship scoring, and posted a massive 54-game point streak through the WHL playoffs and Memorial Cup.

His play drew universal praise, with many prospect analysts labeling him a generational player and a complete five-tool forward capable of skating, passing, shooting, and competing at the NHL.

Now McKenna faces a pivotal decision. He received campus invites from four schools—Michigan, Denver, Penn State, and Michigan State—but appears to have pared it down to just the Big Ten rivals Penn State and MSU.

Michigan State is no stranger to top talent, having secured an extension from their stars, Isaac Howard, this season’s Big Ten Player of the Year, and Trey Augustine, the Goaltender of the Year, for one more season. Supporters close to the program have noted that Michigan State is in the thick of the sweepstakes and could build on its recent title runs.

On the other side, Penn State is fresh off its first-ever Frozen Four appearance, a clear indication of a growing blueblood program with national momentum. Their NCAA-level facilities, strong recruiting, and backing by prominent donors make them a serious contender. McKenna’s choice would be a transformational moment for whichever program lands him, immediately elevating their status in college hockey circles.

Article Continues Below

His decision also comes during a historic moment in NCAA hockey. With new rules allowing CHL players immediate NCAA eligibility, top Canadian junior players now have unprecedented freedom to choose the college path. McKenna’s choice will be a litmus test for the future of the model. A commitment from him could signal a major shift in where elite prospects decide to develop.

On the ice, McKenna’s junior production has been eye-popping. En route to their title run in the 2024-2025 WHL season, he produced 38 points in just 16 WHL playoff games and is one of the youngest winners of the CHL Player of the Year award. Scouts praise his situational awareness, elite hand-eye coordination, high hockey IQ, and ability to make plays consistently under pressure, fitting for the NHL.

Penn State and Michigan State are ideal next steps. MSU brings established Big Ten success, full of championship experience, and proven coaching. Penn State offers an explosive trajectory with increased visibility in recent NCAA tournaments. Both programs offer ample resources for McKenna’s continued growth, plus top-tier competition to prepare him for the NHL ranks.

Many believe he is already NHL-ready in terms of hockey sense and skill, but a year in the NCAA could sharpen his discipline, physical maturity, and consistency. The destination he chooses will influence not only his personal development but also the path he sets for future CHL phenoms, weighing their options.

With his on-campus visits complete, McKenna is expected to make a decision sometime this summer. His final choice could shape the college hockey landscape for years to come and determine which program lands the coveted generational talent projected to go first overall in the 2026 NHL Draft.