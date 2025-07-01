There's a new model the Pittsburgh Steelers shifted toward during 2025. Suddenly the Steel City rose as a prime NFL free agency destination.

Pittsburgh longed built its roster off draft picks. A la Ben Roethlisberger, Hines Ward, TJ Watt, even franchise legends Terry Bradshaw and Lynn Swann.

The '25 offseason is the antithesis of that approach. The Steelers locked in Aaron Rodgers to boost the quarterback spot. Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf came even earlier during the offseason. Now Jalen Ramsey broke news of his own trade by landing with the Steelers Monday.

The expectations rise higher than ever. But the heat is also on for the Steelers head coach, as Mike Tomlin walks into one of the more anticipated seasons to date.

Regardless, there's plenty of reasons to call the Steelers a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Especially with Ramsey now on board.

Aerial attacks become bottled even less with Jalen Ramsey

The Steelers ranked eighth against the pass last season — allowing 228.0 aerial yards per game.

Ramsey's arrival already threatens that mark to get sliced down more.

The perennial All-Pro cornerback walks into a room already featuring a fast-rising young star. Joey Porter Jr. didn't allow a touchdown his side last season. And has surrendered one throughout his career in a span of less than 30 games. Ramsey now brings the pick-your-poison scenario with Porter, but also one other major addition.

Darius Slay Jr. is here too. Slay brings his own championship expertise via the Philadelphia Eagles.

Offenses will become more cautious attacking deep against this trio. Which swings this other door open here next.

Sack numbers to rise with new additions

Ramsey and Slay will add two more blankets over opposing wide receivers alongside Porter. Deshon Elliott additionally patrols the middle at safety.

With these men in coverage, the pass rush is ready to pile higher sack totals.

Watt delivered 11.5 sacks while Cameron Heyward added eight. Quarterbacks run the risk of holding the football longer with the revamped secondary. Meaning more time for Watt/Heyward to snatch the QB.

Can't forget about Alex Highsmith either — who produced six sacks despite missing six games. Highsmith is a 7-14 sack threat when he plays a full regular season. Nick Herbig is one more rising star on the pass rush side.

Yet Pittsburgh doesn't need to pressure the DB unit to force sacks. First round selection Derrick Harmon brings length, athleticism and versatility next to Heyward in the trenches. He can set a tone by freeing up the other defenders. Day three picks Jack Sawyer and Yahya Black bring intriguing sack production too, with the former winning the national title with Ohio State.

Aaron Rodgers has stronger, physical weapons now

No knock on Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson. But Rodgers is surrounded by talent made for the Steel City toughness. Meaning Rodgers has options who can wear down defenses without turning to speed.

The chiseled Metcalf remains one of the most physically imposing WRs in the league. Steeler fans will love his knack for muscling cornerbacks.

New running back Kalen Johnson looks like a more bruising version of Najee Harris. He leaves a trail of broken tackles in his wake. Johnson is another capable of becoming beloved in a town embracing physicality.

Oh, Rodgers gets a bruiser TE and 60-catch threat. Pat Freiermuth hands the Super Bowl winning QB one more hard-nosed option.

Steelers upgrade needed areas to end playoff skid

There's no way the Steelers would've threatened to end their first round playoff streak with most of the 2024 roster back.

Pittsburgh made the playoffs the last two years with multiple QBs. Title winners ride with one the whole way. Hence the Rodgers move.

George Pickens brought dynamics but also headaches. Metcalf brings an established veteran presence.

Harris showed declining production since his 2021 Pro Bowl rookie season. Johnson reinstalls an edge in the backfield.

Finally, the Steelers have watched Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, plus Joe Burrow pick apart AFC defenses for too long. Ramsey arrives to ensure this doesn't happen to the black and gold.

The stars are aligned for the Steelers. Now it's a matter of winning the AFC North and forcing everyone to come to Acrisure Stadium. This roster presents a stronger chance of adding a seventh Vince Lombardi Trophy in the building.