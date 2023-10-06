After 14 difficult weeks, the Chicago Bears finally snapped their brutal losing streak with a 40-20 victory over the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Nobody was more appreciative of what the Bears had achieved than quarterback Justin Fields, who told reporters how “proud” he was of the team after the game, per NFL.com.

“It felt good. It felt good. Just seeing all the hard work pay off, especially getting a dub after everything that's happened this year. Everything in the media. Everything on the outside. It just feels good when you can say that the hard work paid off, so again, I'm proud of everybody in the building. I love everybody on my team. Players, coaches, shoot, everybody upstairs. I might not even know them, but I love y'all. That feeling was, like I said before, a feeling that you never want it to end, and we just got to keep this momentum going and just get ready for Minnesota coming up next week.”

Fields said it “felt good”, considering all the Bears have been through up to this point.

There was a bit of a media circus surrounding the team after Fields seemingly said coaching was the reason why he was playing “robotic” in September, leading some to believe he was throwing his coaches under the bus.

Fields later apologized and the Bears put it behind them. The dynamic quarterback certainly has every reason to feel proud of what he and the Bears have achieved in the last two weeks.

While the team was unable to hold onto a sizeable lead over the Denver Broncos last week, it was a great sign to see the Bears offense- and Fields- get going.

With four touchdown passes in each of his last two games, Fields and the Bears are trending upwards.