The Toronto Maple Leafs will always be a hot-button topic in the offseason, thanks to the salary cap situation they've put themselves in. The Leafs have four forwards making north of $10 million, which doesn't leave them much room to upgrade their team. It's a good strategy during the regular season, as their stars accumulate points and get Toronto into the playoffs. However, it always comes crashing down when the other teams' defenses shut them down in the postseason, and their lack of depth shines through. The Maple Leafs will attempt to find some trade targets this offseason, along with their free agent targets, but it won't be easy.

The simple answer to correcting the Leafs salary cap issues is to trade Mitch Marner. The rumors around Marner have been rampant since the Boston Bruins eliminated the Maple Leafs in Round 1 of the playoffs. Marner was the only star near-healthy in that series, but his impact on the series was minuscule. The issue for Marner is a no-move clause. He holds all the cards in negotiations this summer and doesn't have to leave Toronto if he doesn't feel like it.

The Maple Leafs have $12 million in cap space for next season and need another forward, defenseman, and goaltender. They acquired the rights to Chris Tanev at the NHL Draft and signed him to a six-year deal worth $4.5 million per year.

They also signed other players like Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Anthony Stolarz, and Jani Hakanpaa when free agency opened on July 1st. If the Maple Leafs manage to trade Marner, they could have another $10.9 million in additional space to navigate a trade. However, who can the Maple Leafs target in a trade that would replace that production level?

Rutger McGroarty is the ultimate value piece

The Winnipeg Jets drafted Rutger McGroarty 14th overall in 2022, but it seems like the University of Michigan standout doesn't want to head North to Winnipeg. The rumors are that McGroarty wants a trade so that he can sign his entry-level contract with a different team, and the Maple Leafs are a great fit.

McGroarty would be a valuable replacement if they do deal with Marner. He will be a player that plays a style fit for the playoffs after years of Marner crumbling under the pressure. He would also come under $1 million for the next three seasons but would be ready to contribute instantly.

McGroarty had 52 points in 35 games with Michigan this past season and also captained the United States to World Juniors gold during the holiday break. He is a proven winner that could be a missing piece that catapults the Maple Leafs into a position where they win more than one series during the postseason. The Maple Leafs need value contracts, and this one might be the best in a year or two.

The Maple Leafs needed a proven starter like John Gibson

The John Gibson story is a strange one in Anaheim. The Anaheim Ducks have had limited success since Gibson started his career, despite him being one of the best goaltenders in the league at some points. Gibson's name constantly comes up in trade talks as people speculate he deserves to backstop a winning team. However, neither party is interested in parting ways when the time comes to make a deal.

The Maple Leafs signed Joseph Woll to a three-year extension worth close to $11 million when they are eligible, but that doesn't mean they trust him to be their starter. Woll has an extensive injury history, and it'd be hard for the Maple Leafs to trust him for 50+ games. The better idea would be to put him in a platoon situation, where Gibson could be an option.

The Maple Leafs seemingly crushed the dreams of acquiring Gibson when they signed Anthony Stolarz, but can they pivot to Gibson if he becomes available? There's a 99.9% chance that they go into next season with Woll and Stolarz but come back to this article when Maple Leafs nation is melting down about their goaltending situation next April.

Would the Golden Knights deal them Shea Theodore?

The least likely scenario on this list for the Maple Leafs is for the Vegas Golden Knights to trade them an elite defenseman for Mitch Marner. Theodore isn't on the trading block for the Golden Knights, but the Maple Leafs are looking to bolster their defense. He has a manageable $4.6 million cap hit for next season and could be a valuable piece on the backend.

Stanley Cup Champion Oliver Ekman-Larsson is the newest signing for the Maple Leafs, while they also signed Chris Tanev and Jani Hakanpaa. Theodore is a more reliable option for the Maple Leafs if they can get a deal done to bolster their defense core even more. There is a report from Steve Simmons that Hakanpaa may never play again due to a knee injury. The Maple Leafs gave him a two-year contract, which could be a disaster. They will be better off clearing Marner's cap space off the books and adding another impact piece.

The Maple Leafs could call the offseason a success if they target the left side of their defense and add some value contracts upfront through trade.