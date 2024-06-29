The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for ways to improve their team after a first-round Stanley Cup Playoff exit. Toronto commands attention in several NHL free agency rumors, but notable buzz surrounds Vancouver Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

Will Zadorov land in Torontp?

The Canucks made it known on Friday that Zadorov would not be resigning with the team.

“Nikita Zadorov was extremely good for us in the playoffs and a character guy. We did our best and he decided he wanted to go somewhere else,” GM Patrik Allvin said after Zadorov reportedly turned down the last offer Vancouver made to him, via NHL Trade Rumors.

Furthermore, TSN Insider Darren Dreger reported that more than 10 teams hold considerable interest in Zadorov, and the Maple Leafs lead the charge.

“They like him for a lot of different reasons,” Dreger said. “And know this: Like most general managers, (Leafs GM) Brad Treliving loves the big trees in the back. Zadorov has a bit of bite, and he certainly has the reach and the size and covers a lot of real estate.”

Toronto's defense could use Zadorov's abilities to get over the hump. The Maple Leafs brought in size with Illya Lyubushkin and Joel Edmondson at the 2024 trade deadline. However, both are unrestricted free agents. Will the Leafs capitalize on their interest in Zadorov as NHL free agency approaches?

Nikita Zadorov appeared in 58 games during the 2023-24 season, amassing five goals and nine assists for 14 points. As Patrik Allvin stated, Zadorov made a great impact on the Canucks during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He accumulated four goals and four assists to total eight points in 13 games. Vancouver's postseason run ended one round later than Toronto's to the Edmonton Oilers.

As the NHL free agency period gears up, it will be interesting to see the moves the Maple Leafs make for improvement.

Maple Leafs look to turn corner under new leadership

Toronto made the tough decision to part ways with former head coach Sheldon Keefe after their 2023-24 finish. Keefe released a heartfelt message after five seasons with the club.

“I'm forever grateful for the opportunity to coach the Toronto Maple Leafs,” Keefe wrote on X “It's a dream come true for a boy from Brampton. I want to thank Kyle Dubas, Lou Lamoriello, Brad Treliving, Brandon Pridham, Brendan Shanahan, Larry Tanenbaum, and the MLSE board for giving me this opportunity to work with the Marlies and Leafs. I didn't get it done in the playoffs [and] didn't help push our team over the line. I accept responsibility for that. No excuses. That's the job. I didn't get it done. It's the reality of the business and I accept it.”

In addition, GM Brad Treliving discussed the difficulty of letting Keefe go.

“Today’s decision was difficult. Sheldon is an excellent coach and a great man. However, we determined a new voice is needed to help the team push through to reach our ultimate goal,” the general manager explained in the official release. “We thank Sheldon for his hard work and dedication to the organization over the last nine years, and wish him and his family all the very best,” Treliving stated.

The Maple Leafs hired Craig Berube as Keefe's replacement. Hopefully, Berube and Toronto can move toward more postseason success in 2025.