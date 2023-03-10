Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Maryland Terrapins take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Our Big Ten Tournament odds series has our Maryland Indiana prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Maryland Indiana.

The Maryland Terrapins and Indiana Hoosiers will both be in the NCAA Tournament. How far they can go is the real question. If you have been paying attention to the Big Ten Tournament, you know that lower seeds have been feasting. The lower seed has won six of the first eight games at the Big Ten tourney in Chicago, which raises the larger point that the higher seeds — the teams which finished in the upper half of the Big Ten — aren’t all that strong. They’re decent teams, but they aren’t especially good teams. Maryland and Indiana are two of those higher-seeded teams, Maryland at No. 6 and Indiana at No. 3. Are these teams for real, or did they merely take advantage of a soft Big Ten in which Northwestern got the No. 2 seed at the Big Ten Tournament.

First-year coach Kevin Willard has done a solid job with Maryland this season, but now he arrives at tournament time, which will bring fresh scrutiny to his body of work. Maryland hasn’t been to the Final Four since 2002, when it won the national championship. The expectation for Willard — not this year, but in the near future — is to get back to the Final Four. Starting this March on a positive note would do wonders for his offseason and his ability to improve the UM program.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson knows this is his last March with superstar Trayce Jackson-Davis. Indiana needs to make sure it doesn’t squander a final season with TJD on the floor.

Here are the Maryland-Indiana Big Ten Tournament odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

Big Ten Tournament Odds: Maryland-Indiana Odds

Maryland Terrapins: +1.5 (-110)

Indiana Hoosiers: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 134.5 (-114)

Under: 134.5 (-106)

How To Watch Maryland vs. Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Maryland Could Cover The Spread

The Terrapins and coach Kevin Willard struggled at a few different points in the season, and they allowed a game against Penn State to slip away this past Sunday. Maryland comes to Chicago and the Big Ten Tournament with a lot to prove. That chip on the shoulder should help the Terrapins to be very focused.

Indiana wobbled late in its season. The Hoosiers lost at home to Iowa and then nearly lost at home to Michigan, trailing by double figures in the second half before scrambling late to win. On a neutral floor, Indiana — a team which has not done well at the Big Ten Tournament — might not play its best basketball.

Why Indiana Could Cover The Spread

The Hoosiers have Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Maryland does not. That’s the biggest reason to pick Indiana. TJD is by far the best player on the floor. He poses the biggest matchup advantage for the Hoosiers in this game, and Maryland is not going to have an answer for him. Indiana knows it didn’t play well in a loss at Maryland earlier in the season. The Hoosiers, who have been a better team since that game, will be much improved against Maryland’s formidable defense.

Final Maryland-Indiana Prediction & Pick

The line on this game moved from 2.5 to 1.5, indicating that money is moving to Maryland. Stay away from this game.

Final Maryland-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Maryland +1.5