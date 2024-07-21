Alabama A&M men's basketball coach Otis Hughley Jr. has been appointed as the head coach of the Senegal Women's National Team. This opportunity was announced on Wednesday by Alabama A&M in a statement, marking yet another chapter in Hughley’s illustrious coaching career.

“This is an outstanding honor and I am absolutely excited to be selected to take over as the women's national team head coach,” Hughley expressed in a statement. “This position will not interfere with the duties I have at Alabama A&M University. In fact, this will be helpful as we expand our brand globally.”

Otis Hughley Jr.'s resume is impressive, boasting a wealth of experience in both collegiate and international basketball. Since taking over the program at Alabama A&M, Hughley has been instrumental in revitalizing the Bulldogs’ success.

He has led the team to the SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament in consecutive seasons, maintaining a record of 27-41 overall and a 19-17 conference mark. Last season, Hughley coached Chad Moodie, who earned SWAC Freshman of the Year honors, while guiding the Bulldogs to their first postseason win in 19 years against Austin Peay in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Men's Basketball Tournament.

Before taking over at Alabama A&M in 2022, he served as an assistant coach for notable NBA teams, including the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. His NBA tenure, combined with over a decade of experience working with international teams, has shaped him into a versatile and respected figure in the sport.

Hughley boasts previous international coaching experiences. He spent time with the Shandong Bulls Goldstone in China, where he helped secure a commendable 31-11 record during the 2002-03 season. His international presence was further established when he returned to coach both the Chinese Taipei Men's and Women’s National Teams in 2015-16, demonstrating his adaptability in various basketball cultures.

Hughley’s most notable international achievement came during his tenure as head coach of the Nigerian Women’s National Team. Under his leadership, the team claimed three Afro-Basket Championships between 2017 and 2021. His achievements included guiding Nigeria to a historic quarterfinal appearance at the 2018 World Cup in Spain, making them the first African team to win a game outside of the continent by defeating teams like Turkey, Argentina, and Greece.

These accomplishments led to a No. 1 world ranking in Africa and a prestigious No. 14 ranking globally, culminating in a berth at the 2022 World Cup in Sydney, Australia.