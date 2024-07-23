Although the 2024-25 college basketball season is still a few months out, it's never too early to look ahead — not just to the upcoming season, or even the season after that. Instead, let's look ahead to the 2026-27 season, which is still over two years away, but given some recent developments with the No. 1 player in the class, Brandon McCoy Jr., and the Duke Blue Devils, it's a perfect time to check in.

Brandon McCoy Jr. has already received offers from powerhouses such as Kansas, UCLA, Tennessee, Alabama and Arizona, among many others, and for good reason. The 6'4″ point guard is a top-tier athlete who possesses a fantastic feel for the game for someone as young as he is. Eric Bossi of 247Sports described McCoy, “as good of a point guard prospect as we have seen in several years.” Makes sense why he's already in such high demand. And never a school to miss the boat on a big-time high school prospect, Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils are now officially in the mix for McCoy after they extended an offer to him over the weekend.

Back in January, McCoy overtook Tyran Stokes, a big-bodied power forward who has tremendous upside on both ends of the floor, as the No. 1 player in the class of 2026. This particular class is loaded with the sons of former NBA players, including Alijah Arenas (Gilbert Arenas), Tajh Ariza (Trevor Ariza), Elijah Williams (Monty Williams), Jaxon Richardson (Jason Richardson), Kaden and Kalek House (Eddie House), Brandon Bass Jr. (Brandon Bass), Adonis Ratliff (Theo Ratliff), and Cael LaFrentz (Raef LaFrentz).

Duke's bid for another No. 1 recruit

It's hardly breaking news to hear that the Duke Blue Devils are in the mix for the No. 1 player in a high school recruiting class. In the final few years of Coach K's tenure at Duke, he brought in three No. 1 recruits — Jahlil Okafor (2014), Marvin Bagley III (2017), RJ Barrett (2018). But even in the post-Coach K era, the Duke Blue Devils brand is still alive and well. Perhaps the biggest prize that the Blue Devils have landed, Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class and the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is without question the greatest recruiting victory of Jon Scheyer's short tenure. And it could be the start of more to come.

Not only is Brandon McCoy Jr. strongly considering Duke's offer, but the top player in the class of 2025, AJ Dybantsa, could end up playing his home games in front of the Cameron Crazies as well.