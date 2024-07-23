Grambling State University athletics announced the passing of former women's basketball star Jazmin Boyd on Saturday. Boyd, who played point guard for the Lady Tigers from 2015 to 2019, passed away on the night of Friday, July 19, as reported by local Louisiana affiliate KNOE.

Jazmin Boyd was not only one of the best players to have graced the basketball court at GSU, but she was also a remarkable individual who left an indelible mark on everyone she encountered. Throughout her collegiate career, Boyd's accomplishments were nothing short of extraordinary.

From the moment she stepped onto the court, Boyd showcased her talent and determination. She was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Freshman of the Year in 2016, a testament to her prowess and dedication. She continued to excel, earning All-SWAC honors again in 2017.

One of the most memorable highlights of Boyd's career was in 2018 when she led the Lady Tigers to victory in the SWAC Tournament, securing the team's first trip to the NCAA Tournament in nearly two decades. Boyd's 20-point performance in the opening round against Baylor was a standout moment, even though the Lady Tigers ultimately faced a loss.

Boyd's dedication to the game and her team was evident in every play. Over her four years at Grambling, she scored more than 1,000 points, solidifying her legacy as one of the top players in the program's history.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our former women's basketball student-athlete and GSU alumna, Jazmin Boyd,” said Grambling State Vice President for Athletics Dr. Trayvean Scott. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, teammates, and all who were touched by her remarkable life. We ask for everyone to keep the Boyd family in your prayers during this very difficult time.”

Boyd's former coach, Freddie Murray, also expressed his sorrow over her passing per a quote obtained by KNOE. “I got the call last night, and I was very saddened to hear it was her. Jaz was great-spirited, a great competitor, and an overall great person,” he said.