The Phoenix Suns fell short of expectations in the 2022-23 season.

The Suns, who advanced to the NBA Finals in 2021 and had a franchise-best 64 wins last season, returned their young corps to begin the season. Phoenix started with a 16-7 record, but injuries to star guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker (groin) had them below .500.

Once Booker returned, the Suns looked like the team they have been the last two seasons. Then, they traded for superstar forward Kevin Durant, which required them to part with forwards Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and four unprotected first-round picks. Jae Crowder and a pick swap in 2028 were the other assets in the deal.

Phoenix was a championship favorite to begin the playoffs, but it flamed out in the Western Conference semifinals for the second straight season. The Suns lost in six games to the Denver Nuggets, who advanced to the NBA Finals.

They have plenty to work with. The Suns fired coach Monty Williams and have to retool their roster.

ClutchPoints takes a look at the biggest need the Suns must address this offseason.

Roster turnover

The Suns had an underwhelming postseason run. Phoenix was expected to win the title with Durant, Booker, Paul and center Deandre Ayton, but it did not get great performances consistently from the foursome.

Booker was Phoenix’s best player, becoming the first person since Michael Jordan to have at least 290 points through the first eight games of a single playoff run. He averaged 33.1 points on 59.3 percent shooting (55.3 from 3-point range) with 8.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Durant, who is a two-time champion, had huge numbers but arguably underperformed. He shot 22 percent from 3-point range in the series against the Nuggets and could not find a rhythm.

Paul and Ayton were also not who they expected to be. The 38-year-old point guard injured his left groin in Game 2 versus the Nuggets. Ayton, who guarded Denver center Nikola Jokic in the series, did not show consistent effort.

The Suns have to retool their team this summer. Their bench did not maximize its potential, possibly due to Williams’ poor rotations. At times, he employed lineups the Suns had not used previously in the season.

Phoenix is looking for a coach who is going to demand respect and accountability from players and create offensive success, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue is reportedly the Suns’ top candidate and they also have interest in former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

The Suns have Durant under contract for three more years and Booker has four years left. Phoenix has to decide if it will fully guarantee Paul’s $30.8 million salary, something it is rumored to eventually do. Ayton is likely to be aggressively shopped, according to multiple reports, which leaves Landry Shamet (three years remaining) and backup guard Cameron Payne ($6,500,000 for the 2023-24 season) left.

It is very likely the Suns will make moves to find complementary players around Durant and Booker. Phoenix tried to acquire Durant and now-Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving at the trade deadline, and it will have to choose between adding a third star or rounding out depth.

The Suns have to work around the new CBA, which limits big-spending teams. ClutchPoints had a story that explains how that may limit them.

Can Phoenix do enough to get a winning roster together? That will be the biggest goal.