The Phoenix Suns have to rebuild their team after they were eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals for the second straight season.

Phoenix lost an elimination game at home via blowout, which put a deflating end on positive campaigns. The Suns fired coach Monty Williams Saturday and are expected to make changes under owner Mat Ishbia.

The Suns will have to build their team around guard Devin Booker and forward Kevin Durant, who are arguably top-10 players. Things can get difficult under the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement.

The CBA allows for teams to have more than two max players, but things could get dicey for the Suns outside of that. The NBA has implemented a second salary cap apron — $17.5 million over the tax line — and high-spending teams will not be able to use the taxpayer mid-level exception, utilize cash in trades, sign free agent players in the buyout market and take on more money that it has sent out.

Phoenix rid several assets in its trade for Kevin Durant. The Suns sent forwards Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson, four unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2028 and a pick swap in 2028.

The Suns also signed free agent wing Terrence Ross in the buyout market this season.

Phoenix can make several trades this offseason with the pieces it has. Starting point guard Chris Paul has a $30.8 million salary the Suns plan to guarantee, TNT’s Chris Haynes said. But center Deandre Ayton, who signed a 4-year, $132,929,128 max contract the Suns matched from the Indiana Pacers, is perceived to be a trade piece.

The biggest move for the Suns to make is for Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving. The 31-year-old was traded to the team at the trade deadline.

Irving played with Durant for the Brooklyn Nets over the last two-and-a-half seasons. The duo did not get to an Eastern Conference Finals, which was a disappointment.

Irving and Durant are friendly, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro. A trade involving the Suns and Mavericks to bring Irving to Phoenix may be in the cards.

However, there are parameters the Suns would have to meet. Ayton for Irving would be a fit for both teams, considering the Suns are looking to find a point guard for a contending team in the near future. Dallas is also looking for a center who could play off pick-and-rolls with guard Luka Doncic.

Irving is an unrestricted free agent this summer and can sign a max salary worth up to $47.6 million for the first year of a new contract he signs. To make a trade with the Mavericks work, the Suns would need to add another player or two to match Irving’s salary.

Phoenix may not pursue the trade with Irving if it intends to go with Paul as its starting point guard for the 2023-24 season. Ayton could be traded for depth if the Suns decide to stick with Paul, Booker and Durant.

But if Phoenix wants to work in a move for Irving or guard James Harden, who has been linked in a potential sign-and-trade, it would have to give more up potentially. The Suns have guards Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet under contract for next season, but they have to figure out the rest of their roster.