For the first time ever in the National Hockey League, and certainly not the last, Connor Bedard and Connor McDavid will face each other when the Chicago Blackhawks travel to Alberta to play the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Tuesday night.

It's a highly-anticipated matchup featuring the best player in the game of hockey, and one who very well could be in the next few seasons. Bedard shared high praise for the other Connor ahead of Tuesday's clash.

“I try to watch all the time. I wish I could implement; I don't think I can move that fast or anything, but he's the best player in the world and he's so fun to watch,” Bedard admitted, according to NHL.com's Tracey Myers.

“The stuff he does every shift, it's crazy. Someone I love to watch, love to watch those games. Him and Leon [Draisaitl], they've got pretty good chemistry, too, so it's fun to watch.”

Hawks-Oilers has extra juice, says Chicago coach

Hawks coach Luke Richardson also commented on the upcoming Chicago vs. Edmonton, Connor Bedard vs. Connor McDavid battle on Tuesday.

“I think there's obviously a charge,” Richardson explained, per Myers. “They realize who they're playing against and look at. Connor gets to play against some guys he's idolized and I'm sure it puts a jump in his step and I'm sure the other guys are very interested to see him live in a game.

“I know Connor's trained with McDavid in the summers before, but it's not the same as a game, so I'm sure there's interest in both sides and I'm looking forward to seeing the matchups and hopefully that gives Connor a bit of a jump in his game and that'll benefit us.”

Bedard leads the Blackhawks — and all NHL rookies — with 11 goals and 12 points in 27 games. McDavid is on an absolute tear after a slow start, and he's up to 10 goals and 36 points of his own in 23 games.

Although Connor Bedard is awe-inspired to play McDavid, like he was when he played against Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby on opening night, he'll be ready for puck drop.