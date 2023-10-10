The Chicago Blackhawks are opening up their season against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, and that means 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard will be making his NHL debut against his idol Sidney Crosby. Bedard opened up on what it will be like to play him, and what it was like to meet him in September.

“Of course, my childhood idol in the hockey world and [Crosby] is such a good, genuine guy,” Connor Bedard said, according to ESPN. “Fr me to kind of spend some time with him and learn about him. … Just his playmaking and the way he controls the game in the offensive zone is pretty incredible. Just his complete game. He's such a 200-foot player, so you can learn a lot from him.”

Sidney Crosby gave his opinion on Bedard's ability as a player ahead of the start of the season.

“I think he's a really good player,” Crosby said, according to ESPN. “He's going to get a really good opportunity there to be one of the guys, if not the guy.”

Bedard is expected to be the guy for the Blackhawks. There was a lot of hype about him before the draft, and the perception is that the Blackhawks were very fortunate to win the lottery and land him. He will be thrown into the fire right away and be tested against a Penguins team that is hoping to contend in the Eastern Conference.

It will be a great way to start the season. It is one of the greatest players of his generation against someone who is looking to come in and make a name for himself in the league right away.