While Blackhawks fall to Jets, Connor Bedard increases road scoring streak to 8 games, passing Sidney Crosby, Steve Yzerman

Connor Bedard continues to pile up the notable achievements during his rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks. He scored the opening goal of the game in Chicago's 3-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets Saturday, and that gave the 18-year-old phenom an 8-game road scoring streak.

Connor Bedard extended his road point streak to 8️⃣ games today, 2nd-longest by an 18-year-old in #NHL history. Look at the names he passed. 👀 #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/8zZq4HuN0i — Chris Vosters (@CJVosters) December 2, 2023

That allowed him to pass Sidney Crosby and Steve Yzerman, who both scored in 7 straight road games during their rookie seasons. The only rookie with a more impressive road scoring streak than Bedard is Nathan McKinnon, who tallied in 16 consecutive road games during his initial NHL season withthe Colorado Avalanche in 2013-14.

The achievement comes days after Bedard was named the NHL rookie of the month for November. On the play, a cross-ice pass from Philipp Kurashev deflected off the skate of a Winnipeg defender and it came close to Bedard. The rookie accelerated, got the puck in his wheelhouse and quickly whipped the shot past Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck before he could get back to the short side and keep the puck out of the net.

CONNOR BEDARD GOAL (what more can we say) pic.twitter.com/dww8IvTvWe — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 2, 2023

It is the kind of quick release and accuracy that led to Connor Bedard becoming the No. 1 pick in last summer's NHL draft. He has lived up to that status in his rookie year, as the goal was his 11th of the season in the team's 22nd game of the season. He also has 8 assists this season, and his 19 points easily leads the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks will have a chance to get back into action Sunday as they travel to Minnesota to take on the Wild.