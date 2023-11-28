Chicago Blackhawks and NHL fans are all over on social media after Patrick Kane's decision to join the Red Wings.

Patrick Kane has a new home after making the decision to join the Detroit Red Wings. Kane's choice to play for the Original Six franchise has been drawing plenty of reactions from fans and experts, including, of course, supporters of his former team, the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Red Wings are a bitter rival of the Blackhawks, so hearing the news of Kane taking his talents to Motor City is giving Chicago (and NHL) fans all sorts of emotions.

“As a die hard #Blackhawks fan it's going to suck seeing Patrick Kane go their original 6 rival the Detroit Redwings. He'll never be known as a Wing nor a Ranger He'll still forever be a Chicago Blackhawk,” shared @WCHawkey via X (formerly Twitter).

“Patrick Kane signing with Blackhawks rival over the myriad of choices he had, goes to show the kind of guy he is and why Im psyched he’s not poisoning the Sabres locker room,” chimed in X user @J_Potter.

Adding more drama to Kane's major career move is the fact that his first game against the Blackhawks is likely to take place this coming Thursday, which will also see another Chicago legend feted.

“When will Patrick Kane play his first game at the United Center as a visitor? Feb 25 — the night the #Blackhawks retire Chris Chelios’ number,” pointed out Tab Bamford.

Kane was traded by the Blackhawks to the New York Rangers back in February but has not played a game since the end of the 2022-23 NHL season.

Although Kane is now representing the Red Wings, there is no denying that he will forever be linked and associated first with the Blackhawks, with whom he won three Stanley Cup titles in 2010, 2013, and 2015.