Veteran free agent winger Patrick Kane is expected to make a decision on where he will play this season soon, and the Florida Panthers are reportedly one of the most aggressive teams.

“We're starting to get close to the Patrick Kane decision, I think this week he's going to start talking to some teams,” Elliotte Friedman said on the 32 Thoughts podcast, according to NHL Watcher on Twitter. “Bill Zito, the GM of Florida, has been one of the most aggressive GMs when it comes to Kane… They don't have a ton of money, they can't offer him the most money, they can probably only offer him a one year deal.”

Patrick Kane has been rumored with the incumbent New York Rangers, as well as teams like the Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings.

The Rangers make sense because we know there is an interest from Kane's side. It is about whether he will take a discount to play for the Metropolitan Division leader, and if the Rangers see him as a fit in their current lineup that is succeeding. The Maple Leafs are a similar case, as it would take a discount for Kane to join that team.

The Sabres would be a homecoming for Kane, and it remains to be seen whether or not he would want to play there. The same goes for the up-and-coming Red Wings team.

The Panthers would make a lot of sense, as they just came off of a run to the Stanley Cup Final last season. Kane could be a good veteran winger in that group that looks to take the next step and win the Stanley Cup this year.