The Columbus Blue Jackets have been the feel-good story of the 2024-25 NHL season. After the tragic passing of winger Johnny Gaudreau, expectations were low. But their offense got off to a torrid start and they're angling for an Eastern Conference playoff spot. Injuries have been brutal for the Blue Jackets this season, with Sean Monahan and Boone Jenner out for extended periods. On Sunday, top goal scorer Kirill Marchenko joined the injury list for Columbus.

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reported that Marchenko bizarrely suffered a broken jaw. “Marchenko was seated on the bench when he was struck by an errant puck late in the second period, heading directly to the Blue Jackets’ dressing room with a towel pressed against his face. While the third period played out, Marchenko was taken to a Dallas-area hospital to have the jaw reset.”

Portzline added, “It’s unclear how long Marchenko will be out of the lineup, but a typical timeline for a broken jaw is six to eight weeks.”

Marchenko is in his third NHL season and having a career year at just 24 years old. He has 21 goals through 53 games, which is two short of his career high of 23. His 34 assists are already far and away the most of his career, as are his 55 points.

The Blue Jackets must replace their missing offense at the trade deadline

The bad news for the Blue Jackets is that they are missing three of their best forwards for the foreseeable future. But the good news is the trade deadline is still ahead and they have assets they can trade. Marchenko is a winger but both Jenner and Monahan are centers and there are not many of those available.

Teams are getting a head start on the trade deadline to give their players time to settle into their new cities during the 4 Nations Face-Off. The sellers want to move players involved in the tournament before it starts in case they get hurt, as well. Mikhail Granlund was already traded so the forward market is dwindling.

They may have to look in their division to trade for center Brock Nelson. The New York Islanders recently won seven games in a row and it still left them short of the playoffs. With Nelson turning 34 and his contract expiring, getting draft picks back for him would be a smart move. He has scored 30 goals in three straight years and could have a positive impact on the Blue Jackets.