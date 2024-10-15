The Columbus Blue Jackets will play their home opener on Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena, the first regular season home game since the shocking and tragic deaths of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew in late August.

In addition to the usual home-opener festivities, there will be a special pre-game ceremony to honor the memories of the late Gaudreau brothers. Their opponent, the Florida Panthers, includes two of Gaudreau's former Calgary Flames teammates, Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett, both of whom were deeply affected by his death.

Tkachuk will be unable to play as he is currently dealing with an illness that's already forced him to miss one game. However, he was sure to drop a special tribute to his fallen teammate on social media, via X:

“Unfortunately, I won't be there tonight in Columbus,” the message read. “Johnny was a huge part of the hockey community but to me he was much more than that. A great friend, a great teammate, and family man. Not a day goes by without me thinking about Johnny and Matthew.

The biggest thing I'm going to miss about tonight is not being able to see Meredith, Noa, little Johnny, Guy and Jane. Would love to give them all big hugs! Johnny will be my teammate forever! – Matthew Tkachuk”

Puck drop between the Blue Jackets and Panthers is scheduled for just after 7:00 PM EST.

Johnny Gaudreau's death was a senseless tragedy

Both Johnny and Matthew were struck by a drunk driver and killed while cycling in New Jersey, just a day before they were set to attend their sister’s wedding. The tragic passing of the Gaudreau brothers immediately resulted in an outpouring of grief and condolences from across the NHL and professional leagues across North America and around the world.

The tragic deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau are a devastating reminder of the irreversible consequences of driving under the influence.

These reckless and selfish choices shatter families, leaving lives forever altered. Like so many others, the Gaudreau family now endures unimaginable grief because of one person’s decision to ignore basic responsibility and endanger others.