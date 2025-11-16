The New York Mets regressed in 2025. After reaching the NLCS the previous season, New York failed to make the playoffs in a disappointing campaign. Now the Mets are confronted with key roster decisions in a pivotal offseason.

The biggest question facing the team involves Pete Alonso. The All-Star first baseman spent his entire seven-year career with New York. However, Alonso opted out of his contract after the 2025 season, choosing to re-enter free agency.

Now on the open market, Alonso is one of the top free agents available and he’ll have plenty of suitors. However, an MLB insider made the case for the Polar Bear to stay in Queens. “Alonso is a natural fit in the Mets’ lineup,” according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. It would make sense for New York to re-sign him but, Feinsand acknowledges, “If he’s looking for more than four years, he may have to find it elsewhere.”

Mets face possibility of losing Pete Alonso in free agency

Alonso was in a similar situation last offseason. He sought a long-term contract following another All-Star campaign. But the market didn’t react the way Alonso and agent Scott Boras anticipated. Negotiations with the Mets dragged on before New York finally agreed to a two-year, $54 million extension.

The contract had an opt-out clause after the first season and now Alonso finds himself back in free agency. However, this time around, the Mets will face competition for his services. The New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles are just some of the teams interested in Alonso.

The Mets would like to bring Alonso back but there’s a feeling of uncertainty, as if the team is preparing to lose him. The seventh-year veteran should be a priority for the club after another huge season. Alonso led the NL with 41 doubles and had 38 home runs, 126 RBI, 87 runs scored, a 144 OPS+ and 3.4 bWAR in 2025.

The Polar Bear played in all 162 games for the second straight season. He also provided important protection in the lineup, batting behind Juan Soto. It will be quite difficult for the Mets to replace Alonso’s production. But it remains unclear if New York will do whatever it takes to bring him back.