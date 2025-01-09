The Columbus Blue Jackets are exceeding expectations at the halfway point of the NHL season. They enter Thursday's action with 42 points in 41 games and sit in the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. A big reason why is Sean Monahan, who has 41 points in his first season with the team. But the Blue Jackets placed Monahan on injured reserve with an upper-body injury on Thursday, per NHL.com.

“Guys have watched how he conducts himself, and hopefully they try to do the exact same thing,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason told Craig Merz. “Our bench is calm in large part because of him up front and [defenseman Zach Werenski] on the back end.”

Monahan signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract to join the Blue Jackets this offseason. Part of the allure was teaming up with former Calgary Flames Johnny Gaudreau. But Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed on Labor Day Weekend, rocking the Columbus locker room.

Monahan has teamed up with Kirill Marchenko to create a great first line for the Blue Jackets. But it is hard to not think what could have been with Gaudreau as their third linemate. The team has been inspired by the star's passing, especially Monahan who is having his best season in a while.

Blue Jackets need Sean Monahan back soon

The Eastern Conference is weak this year, as the Blue Jackets sit in the playoffs despite their .500 record. Without their top-line center, it will be tough for them to keep their playoff spot. It is a big bunch of teams in contention for that final spot, all the way down to the Rangers who are just four points out.

Evason announced that Adam Fantilli would take Monahan's spot on the top line for Thursday's game against the Seattle Kraken. Fantilli was picked third in the 2023 draft and is the one guy they need to be a star to get back to the playoffs. But his scoring numbers have not exploded in his two seasons. The 20-year-old has 19 points in 41 games this season.

The Blue Jackets have the hockey world behind them after Gaudreau's passing. He was a beloved member of the community, especially American-born players. Monahan joined the last-place team just for the chance to play with him again. Now, wearing 13 on their chests, they are working to get back to the playoffs.

The Blue Jackets host the Kraken on Thursday at 7 p.m. The spotlight will be on Fantilli as he takes over the top-line center.