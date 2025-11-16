The Atlanta Falcons (3-6) will host the Carolina Panthers (5-5) for an extremely crucial Week 11 divisional matchup. The Falcons are desperate to end their four-game losing streak and gain traction in the NFC South.

Atlanta wide receiver Drake London, who had been listed as questionable due to an illness and back issue, is expected to play, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. London missed Wednesday’s practice entirely but participated in limited capacity over the next two days.

So far this season, London has caught 53 passes for 691 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 13.0 yards per reception. He has breached the 100-yard barrier in receiving yards in four of the last five games he’s played and has been targeted 85 times, ranking him fourth in the NFL in receiving touchdowns. In the past four to five weeks, he has stitched up 37 receptions for 532 yards and six scores.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., in his first year as the Falcons starter, has thrown for 1,807 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions, completing 58.8% of his passes while averaging 225.9 yards per game. Penix has leaned heavily on London, with the wideout providing a reliable target game after game. Atlanta's backfield, led by Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, has also contributed, with Robinson rushing for 679 yards and two touchdowns while adding 467 receiving yards and two more scores. Allgeier has 270 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

The Falcons have been juggling yardage through the air and on the ground (211.4 and 119.3, respectively), but finding the end zone has been a slippery slope at 18.7 points per outing. Their defense has been perched like hawks against the pass, surrendering a league-leading 162.3 yards, but porous on the ground (146.4 rushing yards) while giving up 23.2 points per contest.

The action on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET.