Despite making small steps towards contention this year, the Detroit Red Wings continue to show why they are still rebuilding. The young team has plenty of young talent surrounding captain Dylan Larkin, but for some reason, can't piece it together. The 2025-26 season has been successful in some ways, but after a brutal blown lead to the reeling Buffalo Sabres, head coach Todd McLellan isn't very impressed with his team's mindset.

“Clearly, we haven't learned that yet. I don't even know if you can write a script like that,” McLellan told reporters after the game. “Until this group figures out what's important at certain times of the game, we're gonna have those nights. Simple as that.”

The Red Wings took a 4-1 lead in the second period after goals from some of their veteran leaders. When Alex DeBrincat stretched the lead to three, it seemed like a mountain too steep to climb for the Sabres. However, when Josh Doan tipped in a goal to end the period, the walls started to crumble in on Detroit.

Article Continues Below

Tage Thompson scored early in the third on a defensive breakdown, and then Ryan McLeod caught the powerplay napping and finished on a shorthanded breakaway. The goals allowed showed a team that didn't value or protect their lead, which is concerning for the head coach.

“Not Buffalo, Detroit. That's where we were paying attention to it. I'll take you all the way back to Traverse City (Prospect Showcase),” McLellan ranted. “In that day, we started talking about game management. Learning how to play in certain situations.”

While some of McLellan's messaging has gotten through, the one about playing with a lead hasn't stuck. The Red Wings are now on the outside looking in of the playoff picture, which is an all-too-familiar spot for general manager Steve Yzerman and his team.