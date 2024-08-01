The Columbus Blue Jackets are looking to take a step in 2024-25. So far in NHL Free Agency, they have kept their business relatively in-house. The Blue Jackets did sign Sean Monahan to a five-year contract when the market opened on July 1. Since then, though, they've signed internal restricted free agents such as Kent Johnson.

Johnson signed a three-year contract with the Blue Jackets this offseason. He will be under contract through his age-24 season. Once this deal expires, the former Michigan hockey star will be a restricted free agent again. A few days after signing on the dotted line, Johnson revealed a rather shocking goal he has while signed with the Blue Jackets.

“(I want to be underpaid) even right away, I think,” Johnson said, via the team's official website. “When I was looking at a one-year vs. three, I think I won’t be too unhappy in my life if I overperform this contract by a lot. I don’t think there will be any regrets. I feel really lucky and blessed about it. I won’t be regretting it even if I am underpaid. That’s exactly the goal, to be way underpaid, hopefully.”

Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson explains reason for three-year term

Though the wording is interesting, the underlying point is easy to see. Kent Johnson wants to outperform the salary he and the Blue Jackets agreed to. The Port Moody, British Columbia native is set to make $1.6 million this year, $1.8 million in 2025-26, and $2 million in 2026-27.

It's certainly within the realm of possibility that Johnson does outperform his salary. In his rookie campaign, the former Michigan product scored 16 goals and 40 points in 79 games. His sophomore season was ended early due to a shoulder injury. But he still carries a lot of potential.

Given the injury, the two sides could have agreed to a one-year contract. However, Johnson felt a one-year deal didn't make a lot of sense. The two sides would have been back at the negotiating table this time next year in that scenario. A multi-year contract benefitted both sides as a result.

“I felt like a one-year deal, it didn’t really put me and team in the best position,” said Johnson, via the Blue Jackets' official website. “I thought three years was a good amount of length where it’s not too long, not too short. I can get my career going and by the time it’s over, I’ll be in a good spot as well.”

Johnson should get every opportunity to be a major contributor in his third season. And it'll certainly be interesting to see how he performs under new head coach Dean Evason. The Blue Jackets open their 2024-25 campaign on October 10 when they travel to face Evason's former team — the Minnesota Wild.