The Columbus Blue Jackets nearly made a stunning run to the Stanley Cup Playoffs last year. While dealing with the tragedy of Johnny Gaudreau's passing, they had a great season and have a bright future. The trade market was not bustling at the NHL Draft, but Columbus was in on the biggest deal of the week. After finishing second in the Noah Dobson sweepstakes, the Blue Jackets should trade for Erik Karlsson from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman spoke on Saturday about the Blue Jackets' offer for Dobson. “Columbus made a really good offer. I don't know how all the draft picks work, I don't know that it was the exact same draft structure, but the player who was on the table, who I believe was [Dmitri] Voronkov, is a really good player.”

Friedman went on to say that the Blue Jackets' contract offer to Dobson was higher than Montreal's in average annual value. He did say, however, that the Habs' structure was better, which could mean signing bonuses or movement clauses. Regardless, it's fair to say that Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell wants an elite puck-moving defenseman. While Karlsson is much older than Dobson, he can fit that role.

Karlsson is on a Penguins team with no interest in contending this year. While that hasn't meant a Sidney Crosby trade yet, it could mean a Karlsson trade this summer. The Norris Trophy winner has a full no-move clause. But an opportunity to play with an up-and-coming team while only moving a few hundred miles could be enticing.

The Blue Jackets have so much cap space that they would not need the Penguins to retain salary. They could still ask, of course, knowing that makes the price go up. What would they have to pay? And would he be a good fit?

The Blue Jackets should trade for Erik Karlsson

While Karlsson's best years are behind him, he still put together a solid season with the Penguins last year. He was even better for Team Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off, when the games meant much more. With only two years left on the deal, it would be a low-risk move for the Blue Jackets. The contract expires before Zach Werenski and Kirill Marchenko need extensions, which is important.

Two offseasons ago, the Blue Jackets picked up Damon Severson from the New Jersey Devils. He spent most of last season playing next to Werenski and was solid. But an upgrade on the right side next to Werenski would be a great move to make this offseason. Karlsson provides that in spades.

The Blue Jackets could use the veteran leadership in their locker room, even with captain Boone Jenner back from injury. Their young core has not played in the postseason, and Karlsson has a ton of springtime experience. That is something that NHL general managers rate very highly and makes Karlsson valuable.

The Penguins should be looking to trade Karlsson this offseason as they head into a new era. Dan Muse was not a win-now hire as the head coach; he was a development-first hire. While that has not yielded a big trade yet, it should before next season starts. They could pick up a pick and a prospect from Columbus and could offer to retain salary to drive up the price.

Pittsburgh also recently picked up Connor Clifton, who is a right-handed defenseman. Karlsson, a right-handed defenseman, could bring them a haul to start the rebuild. The Blue Jackets have the picks and prospects to make this work. It is a win-now move for a team that should be pushing all of the buttons.

Other trade targets for Columbus

The Blue Jackets needed centers and picked up Charlie Coyle before the draft. That was a solid deal, but they could use more. Waddell should start the conversation with Islanders GM Mathieu Darche now about JG Pageau. Clearly, they already have a relationship, and Pageau could help them. Darche, however, may hold onto Pageau until the trade deadline.

Another center who could be on the move is Marco Rossi. Wild GM Bill Guerin is going to drive a hard bargain on the former first-round pick, but the salary cap situation is going to catch up to them eventually. Could the Blue Jackets and Wild connect on another deal?