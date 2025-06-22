After missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again, it's time for the Columbus Blue Jackets to make a move involving a player who has previously requested a trade out of town: goaltender Elvis Merzlikins.

Merzlikins was selected 76th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft and arrived in North America in 2019 after playing for HC Lugano in Switzerland. He was eventually named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2020 and re-signed the following year to a five-year, $27 million contract.

However, both Merzlikins and the Blue Jackets have largely struggled during his tenure, leading to understandable frustration. He did show some improvement this past season, posting a 26-21-5 record. Still, his 3.18 goals-against average and .892 save percentage left much to be desired. On the other hand, there will be those who will argue that his stats could be better on a stronger team.

The Blue Jackets also have Daniil Tarasov, who has shown promise, along with young goaltender Jet Greaves, who impressed in limited action with a 7-2-2 record, a strong 1.91 goals-against average, and a .938 save percentage.

Merzlikins, who has two years left on his contract, has a 10-team no-trade clause. Currently, it doesn't appear that Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell is entertaining the thought of a contract buyout or a trade for his goaltender.

“No, not at all,” Waddell said of a potential Merzlikins contract buyout earlier this month via The Columbus Dispatch. “We’re not looking at it at all.”

“Until things kind of burst there in March, if you think about the outdoor (Stadium Series) game and how he stole that game, he won us more games than he lost us,” Waddell said. “Things didn’t go well for a couple of weeks in March, and it also didn’t go well for our whole team. So, overall, I think he made big strides, and more importantly … as a teammate to the rest of the guys.”

That being said, there are other NHL cities where Merzlikins could not only gain a fresh start in his career but even realize his full potential, and Waddell may not have a choice.

What other NHL cities could Merzlikins get his new start with?

Trade Destination No. 1: Vegas Golden Knights

One of the most consistently strong teams in the Western Conference, the Golden Knights have already secured the future of starter Adin Hill by having signed him to a multi-year contract extension during the 2024-25 season.

However, they're unlikely to bring backup goaltender Ilya Samsonov, who had been signed to a one-year contract last offseason, back for another round with the team. Additionally, Akira Schmid likely isn't going to get it done as Hill's full-time backup.

Playing on a strong club like Vegas would not only insulate Merzlikins, but would also take some of the pressure off his shoulders that he felt as the starter in Columbus. Hill is their main man in net, but they'll need a capable backup who can slot in to play 30-35 games a season. Merzlikins needs a fresh start in a new city, and there have been few destinations more popular than Sin City in recent years.

Trade Destination No. 2: Anaheim Ducks

With the rumors surrounding the uncertain future of goaltender John Gibson with the team, especially with his starting position all but officially supplanted by Lukas Dostal, Merzlikins could slot in nicely behind Dostal if the Ducks ultimately moved on from Gibson.

With new head coach Joel Quenneville behind the bench, the Ducks hope to consider themselves a young team on the rise. Not only would the change of scenery and reduced pressure help Merzlikins, playing under a proven coach like Quenneville would also prove beneficial.

Trade Destination No. 3: Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers did not get the kind of goaltending that they needed for much of this past season from both Samuel Ersson and Ivan Fedotov, continuing in the longstanding history of Philadelphia goaltending that falls short.

Unless something changes in his career trajectory, Merzlikins won't be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame or or have his jersey number retired and hanging from the rafters in an NHL venue. However, he has shown that he can still deliver solid goaltending at times.

The Flyers recently hired former Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet to lead the way for their club only two seasons after he led that team the top spot in the Pacific Division. Playing under Tocchet and his playing system could prove beneficial for Merzlikins, who could form a tandem with Ersson while Fedotov gains necessary playing time and experience in the American Hockey League.