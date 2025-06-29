The Columbus Blue Jackets got one heck of a year from defenseman Dante Fabbro. Fabbro is getting rewarded with a new contract for his excellent play. Columbus and Fabbro are agreeing to a $16.5 million extension for four years, per NHL.com.

Fabbro set single-season career records during the 2024-25 campaign, with nine goals and 26 points. The 27-year-old defenseman was picked up from Nashville during this past season. He was about to become a free agent.

“Dante was a great addition to our team last season and keeping him in Columbus was a priority,” Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. “He is a smart, versatile defenseman who moves the puck very well and can play in all situations. We are thrilled that he will continue to be an important part of our club moving forward.”

The Blue Jackets finished the season with 40 victories and 89 points. Columbus was fourth in the Metropolitan Division, of the Eastern Conference.

Dante Fabbro could be a huge asset for the Blue Jackets

Fabbro spent several seasons with the Predators, where he never posted more than 24 points in a campaign. He eclipsed that number in less than a full season in Columbus.

The Blue Jackets defenseman truly skated with heart this year. He led the Blue Jackets in blocked shots with 136. Fabbro also topped club blueliners in plus/minus rating with a +23 in that category. He led the team's defensemen in hits with 66, and he also ranked second in the blueliner group in goals.

Before this season, Fabbro's best campaign came with the Predators in 2021-22. That year he posted 21 assists, and 24 total points. He also had a +13 in plus/minus.

Fabbro is from British Columbia and played his college hockey at Boston University. He was selected by Nashville in the first round of the 2016 NHL Draft. He has appeared in almost 400 career NHL games.

The Blue Jackets defenseman has a no-trade clause in year 1 of his new contract, per The Athletic.