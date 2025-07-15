The 2025 NHL Draft is in the past, and the Columbus Blue Jackets would make six selections. It would be the second draft under general manager Don Waddell for the Jackets. They would also have two first-round picks. In the past, multiple early picks have been great for Columbus. This year, they would have the 14th and 20th overall picks. While Waddell is focused on the next season, there is a chance he has laid the groundwork for seasons to come in Columbus.

Waddell does not have an extensive history in making draft picks with the Blue Jackets. He was named the general manager in May of 2024, making this his second draft with the team. Still, he does have a history in the NHL. He was the first general manager of the Atlanta Thrashers. He made multiple successful selections there. This included Evander Kane, Zach Bogosian, and Ilya Kovalchuk. He would then make stops with both the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Carolina Hurricanes in both front offices, before joining Columbus.

Colbumus has seen major success in the draft, especially in the first round. This goes back to 2006, when they drafted Derick Brassard, and he would go on to play over one thousand NHL games. Still, they have been great in more recent drafts as well. Boone Jenner, who is still a mainstay for the roster, was a second-round pick in 2011.

Further, Zach Werenski was the first-round pick of the club in 2015. Kirill Marchenko joined the club in 2018 as a second-round pick. Kent Johnson and Cole Sillinger were both first-rounders in 2021. They have even seen success from recent drafts, with Adam Fantilli, a first-round pick of 2023, already having 131 NHL games under his belt.

This year, they would draft twice in the first round. While there was a rumor they could trade a first-round pick, the Jackets kept both. Regardless, there is the question of whether their decisions made a solid grade.

The Jackets made a solid pick with Jackson Smith

With the 14th pick in the NHL draft, Columbus selected Jackson Smith, a defender out of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Smith is slated to go to Penn State next year, where he could develop into a top-end defender in the NHL. He was solid last year in the WHL. Not only was he good on the defensive end of the ice, but he was also an offensive threat.

He scored 11 goals while adding 43 assists in 68 games with the Tri-City Americans. Further, he comes in with a 6-foot-4 and nearly 200-pound frame, which is perfect for an NHL defender.

Not only does he have solid offensive acumen, but he is a great defender. He is able to pull his player into undesirable zones, and also hits well. Smith is also a solid skater, with great top-end speed for a defender. He has tendencies similar to Werenski, who has become one of the top defenders for the Blue Jackets and in the NHL. Smith can contribute on both the powerplay and the penalty kill, plus he is a solid defender on the rush.

Smith was consistently seen as the top-12 pick in the NHL Draft. The Jackets were able to snag him at 14, which could be a little bit of value as well. His offensive skill, combined with his defensive ability, makes him a solid prospect for the future of the Blue Jackets.

Columbus makes a stretch with Pyotr Andreyanov

There was an expectation that the Blue Jackets would use their second pick in the first round on the defensive end of the ice. They would either select a blue line player or a goaltender. The Jackets did just that, taking Andreyanov with their second pick in the first round. He is a Russian goalie playing in the junior leagues in Russia, the MHL. He has played the last two seasons with Krasnaya Armiya of the MHL and put up solid numbers. In 57 games over the last two seasons, he has a 2.19 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage.

While he was not the expected goaltender in this spot, he has put up great numbers. Further, He is highly athletic and moves well. His compassion is to Sergei Bobrovsky, which should resonate with Blue Jackets fans. Overall, he is a project, though. While he has dominated in the MHL, this is a lower-level junior league.

He has the talent to become an NHL goaltender, but his domination in the MHL did not warrant a first-round pick. Overall, Columbus could have traded back and brought in the same pick. While he could turn into a top goaltender in the NHL, there are years of development ahead. This is more suited for a second-round selection.

The remainder of the Blue Jackets' draft and final grade

The Jackets did not have a selection in the second round of the NHL draft, but did have one in the third. They would take Malte Vass, a defender from Sweden. Columbus traded up for this pick to make the selection, and the Blue Jackets had him high on their draft board. He is a physical defender and a true blue line player. He does not have a lot of offensive upside, but he is strong on the defensive end.

Vass is a solid penalty-killing player who uses his body well. The Swede will not be a player like Werenski, but could be a solid addition to the club in the longer term. The biggest concern is that he is a body-first defender, which requires speed, and he may not have the speed to keep up with the top end of NHL players. Still, his physical style of play could make him an NHL defender.

In the fifth round, the Blue Jackets took Owen Griffin. He is a center who is drawing comparisons to Anthony Cirelli. The 18-year-old from Ontario, Canada, was great this year in the OHL. He played in 62 games, scoring 22 goals while adding 29 assists. This was a massive improvement over his previous campaign, where he scored just six points in 61 games.

At the same time, there is concern over his overall production, but his OHL playoff performance should ease some of them. He scored 16 goals with 13 assists in the playoffs. While he is not a sure-fire pick, he could develop into the best player in this draft if he can keep growing.

In the sixth round, the Jacket would select Victor Raftheim. He is another defender from Sweden. There are similarities to their first pick on the blue line from Sweden, but overall, these are two different styles of defenders. While Vass has offensive potential and is not large in size, Raftheim is over 6-foot-4. He has great size but is not highly athletic.

Raftheim has limited mobility and can be pulled out of position. He does not have an offensive upside and is overly aggressive at times. If Raftheim can learn to use his size properly, he will be a solid defender. If not, he will be a bust.

The final pick the Blue Jackets took was Jeremy Loranger from the BCHL in Canada. Columbus initially had two seventh-round picks, but traded them to get this pick at 198 to take Loranger. He does not have the size of a normal NHL center, but he has the playmaking ability. He had 105 points in his last season in the BCHL, in just 54 games.

This was 40 goals and 65 assists. He is committed to play next year at Omaha-Nebraska, but time will tell if he can develop into an NHL prospect. At the top end of his talent, he could be a steal, but if he does not develop, he will not make it to the NHL level

Best Pick: Jackson Smith, 1st round, 14th overall

Worst Pick: Pyotr Andreyanov, 1st round, 20th overall

Blue Jackets Final Grade: B-