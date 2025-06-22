The Columbus Blue Jackets should be big players in NHL free agency this summer. They have the cap space and the young core, who nearly made the postseason even after the tragic passing of Johnny Gaudreau. The biggest free agent on the market is Mitch Marner, who rose to stardom in nine seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. While the Blue Jackets want Marner, he does not have Columbus on his list, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

“They would enter the Mitch Marner sweepstakes if invited to do so. But unless something changes, the Marner camp doesn’t have Columbus on its list of preferred destinations. At least not so far,” LeBrun reported.

He also reported that the Blue Jackets were in on Mason Marchment before the Stars traded him to the Kraken. LeBrun added that “about 20” teams showed interest in Marchment. If Columbus cannot land Marner, they would still need more scoring from the wings. They would have the cap space to add it.

The Blue Jackets should be courting Nikolaj Ehlers and Brock Boeser if they cannot land Marner. While they are not the elite scorers that Marner is, they may be willing to consider a move to Columbus. And if new general manager Don Waddell can't land any of the three, it should not be for a financial reason.

The Blue Jackets had never been considered a destination for high-priced free agents before Johnny Gaudreau signed there in 2022. Even after his passing, Columbus has to be confident in their ability to land a scorer and compete in the Metropolitan Division. Marner could be wooed by a massive payday from Columbus. And they should be willing to give him.

NHL free agency opens on July 1. The Blue Jackets pick 14th in the NHL Entry Draft on Friday, June 27.